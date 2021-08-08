44 athletesfrom UAMall-academic

Forty-four athletes from the University of Arkansas at Monticello were named to the Great American Conference All-Academic team for the 2020-21 academic year.

A student-athlete must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing and must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution. The athlete, in addition, must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.3 out of 4.0 for the entire collegiate career.

"The 2020-21 academic year presented our institutions, student-athletes and professors with unprecedented challenges," GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said in a news release. "For our student-athletes to achieve at a record-setting rate speaks to their impressive ability."

UAM's honorees are:

• Baseball: Dylan Borman, Grant Jeffers, Matt Lundh, Reed Odland, David Reyna, Jared Roberts, Cade Thompson, Torrin Vaselenak and Connor Wilkerson.

• Football: Noah Bellow, Jack Hendershot, David Hogue Jr., Taylor Ludwig, Ian Meche, Donte Perry, Angel Quiroga and Mark Smith.

• Men's basketball: Kendal Frey, Alvarez Powell and Max Warren.

• Men's golf: Will Sumner.

• Softball: Haley Cornell, Jamie Franks, Sierra Gasca, Halex Godeaux, Mahayla Mitchell, Summer Perkins, Alexis Pevehouse, Katelynn Stamper and Caroline Tedder.

• Volleyball: Taylor Calhoun, Kyndall Eddlemon, Hailey Fike, Brittany Hamilton, Madison Kleewein, Halli Lambert, Katie Pearson, Devyn Simpson and Amanda Toyota.

• Women's basketball: Kayla Bradley, Aeryn Hawkins and Jaida Muhammad.

• Women's golf: Celesine Nawa and Ouname Mhotsha.