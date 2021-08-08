Arkansans turn out, get 13,201 doses

Cole Downing received the first Moderna vaccine against covid-19 in February, when restaurant employees in Arkansas first had access to the inoculations.

He found himself too busy to get the second shot a few weeks later, but he decided Saturday to get fully vaccinated when the Junior League of Little Rock held a walk-up and drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic offered Pfizer shots for anyone 12 and older and Johnson & Johnson for anyone who preferred a single shot. Downing chose the latter.

"If I wasn't able to get the single shot, I may or may not have done it," said Downing, a bartender from Little Rock.

There were 13,201 vaccine doses administered throughout Arkansas on Saturday, 335 more than a week earlier and 1,041 more than Friday, according to Arkansas Health Department data. Vaccination demand has been on the upswing statewide for the past few weeks as the more infectious delta variant has been spreading.

The Department of Health reported 2,633 new cases Saturday, 404 fewer than Friday's spike, for a total of 402,908.

Pulaski County had the most new cases with 252. Washington County had 194 new cases and Benton County had 183.

After Friday's dip in covid-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators, the numbers started to rise again Saturday. Six more people were hospitalized for a total 1,240 statewide, and 17 people were put on ventilators, raising the total to 271, according to Health Department data.

"It is very concerning that cases and hospitalizations continue to rise when the system is already strained," said Meg Mirivel, the Health Department's communications director. "We are working closely with hospitals to try to increase capacity in the state. Arkansans can do their part by getting vaccinated and taking steps to slow the spread of the virus."

Of Arkansans 12 and older, 42.7% are fully immunized against covid-19, according to health department data.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not provide his usual daily Twitter statement about Saturday's data.

On Saturday, the Health Department would have considered 50 recipients to be "great" turnout, Junior League president Maradyth McKenzie said, and the clinic administered 32 shots.

"We had a few folks waiting when we set up, and we were thrilled to accommodate them," McKenzie said.

Convenience made the difference to both Downing and Santuan Conley, also of Little Rock. Conley also received the Johnson & Johnson shot, and he said he wanted to get vaccinated sooner but did not have the transportation to do so.

"I just walked up," he said. "It was more convenient to just come here and get it over with, and I feel good that I did it."

The Junior League will hold another clinic in the same location on Aug. 28. Anyone who receives a first Pfizer shot then can schedule their second at an Express Rx pharmacy, McKenzie said, and anyone who cannot make it to the second clinic can do the same.

Veronica Perkins of Sherwood arrived with her two teenage children to get their first Pfizer shots in preparation for the coming school year, and she said she will take them back for the second shot at the next clinic. She herself is fully vaccinated.

"I went on a website trying to get an appointment and it was [booked] several weeks out," Perkins said. "I work during the week, so having [a clinic] on a Saturday is beneficial for me as a working mom."