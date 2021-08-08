Auditions next week for 'Macbeth' ahead of fall performances

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will hold auditions for "Macbeth" at the center's ART WORKS facility, 627 S. Main St., Aug. 15-17. Auditions are open to community members 18 years old and older.

Interested participants should register for the auditions at asc701.org/auditions. Callbacks are scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 19, according to a news release.

The play will be directed by Martin Carty. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29, 30, and 2 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Performers are asked to familiarize themselves with Shakespearian speech and prepare a 1- to 2-minute monologue from "Macbeth." Resources such as shakespeare-monologues.org/plays/33 and enotes.com/topics/how-to-understand-shakespeares-language will provide those wishing to audition a better understanding, according to the release.

"In this classic play, dark deeds are afoot as Macbeth and his lady risk it all for the ultimate prize. Shakespeare's haunting drama of political intrigue and personal frailty is brought to light in an immersive visual world where 'nothing is but what is not,'" according to the release.

"Macbeth" will be the second production in the 65-seat Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, at the new ART WORKS facility.

Director Martin Carty is a veteran ASC actor and director. His recent production involvement includes ASC's 2020 virtual production "Clue: Stay at Home Version" as Col. Mustard, and in 2019's "A Christmas Story" as The Old Man.