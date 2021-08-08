Back-to-school giveaway draws long line, smiles

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington stepped from the curb on the north side of the city's convention center Saturday morning, asking the occupant of a minivan, "How many children?"

"Six," came the answer. A backpack and a bag of school supplies were given to each child.

Although Washington, simply a volunteer for B.R.A.V.E.'s five-hour Project Fresh Start Back to School Mega Giveaway, only had two bags of school supplies in her hands, suddenly four additional bags appeared. By the 9 a.m. start time, vehicles were lined up all along Eighth Avenue and beyond.

The mayor along with about 75 volunteers showed up Saturday morning to pass out 1,500 backpacks, plastic sacks filled with pencils, pens and paper, and paper bags filled with breakfast.

The event was organized by B.R.A.V.E., but a number of companies, ministries, law enforcement agencies and individuals stepped up to make the event possible. Also, Circuit Judge Earnest E. Brown Jr. and his office had about 800 backpacks to give away.

Without prompting, Daniel Johnson and several of his fellow Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity members from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff showed up.

Inside, three youngsters gathered before the event got started.

Kelsey Curry, 8, along with Kolton Curry, 6, and Blaise Miller, 8, spent two hours the day before filling bags with school supplies.

"There are kids that need it," Kelsey said when asked about her reason for helping.

Their "auntie," Kahdijah Miller, B.R.A.V.E. vice president, said, "While this is about helping the kids, ... it's about teaching the next generation about the importance of community service."

Parents like Gary and Tabitha McCollum said it afford parents with more resources, especially during this time of need.

Harold Clark, Pine Bluff Fire Department battalion chief, and about 25 of his firefighters were there.

"It's a whole community effort. It's a labor of love," Clark said.

Firefighter Lt. Mozell Gipson, one of the event's main organizers said, "I'm pleased with the turnout [of volunteers]."

For Gipson, it's not business, it's personal. He's a firefighter who has been stationed at Pine Bluff's Fire Station No. 4 for about five years, but he's been on the job for 24 years, and aside from serving the community by battling fires and saving lives, he extends his hand to the generations coming up behind him.

He's one of about 36 members of the Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association who are working toward a brighter future for the city's youth. But the local chapter is better known as B.R.A.V.E. (Banishing Racial Animosity Vigorously Everywhere), and its members are Black and white.

The nonprofit is under the umbrella of the national Black Firefighters Association that has about 7,000 members across the country.

Gipson is one of the 18-year-old organization's founding members and said each chapter is tasked with a school giveaway project. Their annual project is the Fresh Start Back to School Mega Giveaway.

Gipson's desire has its deep roots in his past. Over the Labor Day weekend in 1974, a younger Gipson's family home in Pine Bluff was struck by lightning.

"We lost everything. ... I spent most of that day shoeless," he said.

Gipson also recalled telling his mother that day, "I want to be a firefighter."

His memories are still strong, and he said, "When I tell someone that I know how they feel [after a fire], I know exactly how they feel. It's a whole different experience and difficult to understand if you haven't been through it."

His work has extended far beyond the station.

Gipson is all about giving kids a "fresh start. ... It's our primary focus."

In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, B.R.A.V.E. has a 15-year partnership with the New Hope A.M.E. Church in Sherrill.

Since the New Hope Church Scholarship Program's inception, the two groups have provided as many as 18 tuition and book scholarships per year for students to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Although Gipson was quoting an anonymous source who was a great inspiration in his life, he said, "In life, you never know who you will touch. You may save a life and at some future point, that kid [now a doctor or firefighter] may save yours."

For more information about the Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association or the scholarship program, call Lt. Mozell Gipson at (870) 692-2953.