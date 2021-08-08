Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER Diony I. Ratliff, 1010 Skyline Drive, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

ALMA Reba G. Ward, P.O. Box 2012, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

ASHDOWN Angela M. Robinson, 641 County Road 43, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

ATKINS Carrie Hampton (aka Carrie Sanders, Carrie Teeter), 407 Ave. Sixth N.E., Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

AUSTIN Matthew David and Brooke Adelle Brumley, 335 Austin Creek Drive, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Matthew Todd Sitzmann, 75 Watercrest Lane, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

BATESVILLE Gwendolyn Peel, 250 Woodmount Circle, Apt. 2, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

BEEBE Blake Edward Mahoney, 809 McAfee Medical Circle, Apt. G, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

BENTON Brandon J. Packer, 6720 Grayson Drive, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jeffery D. Elliott, 216 Watts Road, Unit D., Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Evelyn Rebecca Trinidad, P.O. Box 1851, July 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

Jeffrey C. and Maria L. Robison (aka Jeff Robison; aka Mariah Robison; fka Maria Love Davitt-Robison), 2905 S.W. Maple Road, Apt. 16, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Larry Virgle Dickens, 901 S.E. Falcon Lane, Apt. 10, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Vickie Ann Dunn, 2901 N.E. 12th St., July 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

BETHEL HEIGHTS Randy James and Deborah Ann Caris, 5325 N. Oak St., Apt. E 101, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

BLYTHEVILLE Snyder Wholesale, Inc., P.O. Box 1564, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Timothy M. Brown, 2126 Peabody St., Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

BROOKLAND Deanna L. Petty, 209 S. Bernis, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Michael Shane Petty, 107 Darr, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

BRYANT Christy Nichelle Parham, 1930 N. Reynolds Road, Apt. 206, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

CABOT Alexis Nichole Toler (aka Alexis Nichole Johnson), 11819 Batesville Pike, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

Breanna Richardson, 11 Talladego Drive, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

CAMDEN Amber Jo Santifer, P.O. Box 161, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

Mary Ann Tuberville, 13142 County Road 2, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

CENTERTON Jeremy R. and Keshia L. Guyll, 400 Halleck Coach Road, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

CHEROKEE VILLAGE Patricia A. Door, 17 Seca Drive, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

CLARKSVILLE Glenn Kendall Mitchell Jr., 1011 E. Poplar St., July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

CLEVELAND Linda Gray, 4747 U.S. 95, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

CLINTON Donnie V. Pate, P.O. Box 578, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

CONWAY Rebekah L. McClelland, 150 Appleyard Road, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

CROSSETT Hank W. and Pamela G. Sharp, 600 Maple St., Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

EL DORADO Felicia LaShan Smith-Miller, 1400 Barnes, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Lois J. Henderson, 1204 Rock Island St., July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

EL PASO Samuel E. and Judy Diane Newsom, 2063 U.S. 64 West, July 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

ENGLAND Gary Hatfield, 415 S.E. Fifth, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Mary Givens (fka Mary Drayer), 110 Jason St., July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

EUREKA SPRINGS Constance Louise Carpenter (aka Constance Glass, Constance Priester, Connie Carpenter, Connie Glass, Connie Priester), 84 Hawk Drive, July 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

FARMINGTON Bobby Joe Yates Jr., 2541 Iron Ave., July 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Amy Greenlee, 5905 Samantha St., Unit A, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Cynthia D. Starr, 600 W. Cherry St., July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Samuel and Stephanie Young, 1291 N. Izard Lane, Apt. 107, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Shawna Jo Ernst (fka Shawna Jo Smith, Shawna Jo Reid), 2452 East Onyx Trail Apt. 1, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

FORDYCE Chad and Brandy Hubanks, 3247 N. U.S. 167, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Arlene R. Saysanasongkham (fdba Arlene's Salon), 4501 Victoria Drive, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Beverly A. Burton, 1323 Carthage, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Keith Paul and Terry Faye Ward, P.O. Box 4033, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Linda L. Stephens, 4421 Windsor Drive No. 38, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Ray Anthony Williams, 1501 N. 36th St., July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

GOULD Shakita Shanay Green, P.O. Box 109, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

GRIFFITHVILLE David N. Britt and Tammy W. Branham, 17440 Ark. 11 North, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

HACKETT Kathy A. Griffin, P.O. Box 247, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

HARDY Martha Ann Lugenbeel, 952 Fairground Road, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

HASKELL Guy J. and Dara M. Diviaio, 107 Willow Point Drive, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tara and Houston Harrison, 823 Smith Lane, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

HEBER SPRINGS Kelly Don and Kelly Denise Hayes, 499 Riversbluff Road, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

HERMITAGE Justin Garrett and Kayla Noel White, 750 County Road, No. 57, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

HINDSVILLE Jacob D. and Amy R. Bell (fka Amy R. Gregory), 1692 County Road 8325, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

HOT SPRINGS Boyce Lee Miller, 240 Prospect Ave., Apt. 905, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Kore Lee and Shannon Louise Hobby, 417 Majestic Lodge Road, July 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

Mary Dee Mazariegos, 620 Central Ave., Ste. 1A-1305, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Vance Dee Schneider, 408 Nature Drive, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Zachary and Kemberley Bell, 201 Ward St., Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Staci Alison Kelley (aka Staci Kelley Bruce, Staci Roe, Staci Wheat, Staci Wilson), 30 Almanzora Circle, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

JACKSONVILLE Brook Ona Lea Ano, 7 Tally Ho Court, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

JONESBORO Charles David Tanner, 215 W. Easy St., July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Charles Edward Robinson Sr., P.O. Box 16203, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

KINGSTON Charles R. and Vanessa L. Taylor (fdba Woolf Welding), P.O. Box 302, July 31, 2021, Chapter 7.

LAFE John Clayton and Rachelle Lynn McLelland Jr., 40 Main St., July 31, 2021, Chapter 7.

LITTLE ROCK Amber N. Peeples, 3321 S. Bowman, Apt. 1142, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

Amy Marshall, 25 Oakwood Road, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

Arthur A. Pounds, 2401 Peachtree Drive, July 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

Carlen J. Martin, 5419 Timberland Drive, Apt. B, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Damon Lamar Brooks, 14 Cinderella Circle, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Danielle Patton, 15515 Capitol Hill Blvd., Apt. 618, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

Destinie Hall, 3510 S. Bryant St., Apt. 39, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

Janice M. Chatman (fka Janice Riley), 2709 Welch St., Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

Kim S. Jones, 1705 Sanford Drive, Apt. A, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

Nikki Roseby (fka Nikki Brown), 1201 Maddison St., Apt. C, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Shniece N. Williams (fka Schniece Watson), 1815 Marlyn Drive, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

Tashanda Freeman, 9 Boogey Lane, No. 4, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

Vernon M. and Rhonda M. Martin (dba V&R Martin Transport, LLC; fka Rhonda M. Triplett), 5218 Mulberry Place, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

LONDON Jennifer A. Chronister (fka Jennifer Hibbs, Jennifer Huffman, Jennifer Kirkpatrick), P.O. Box 42, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

LONOKE Jerred E. Webb, 418 B E. Fifth St., Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

MABELVALE Christine S. Dye, 8216 Sunny Drive, Lot 3, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

MANSFIELD William Matthew Roseberry Jr., 318 E. Willis, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

MCCASKILL Justin Randall Ellison, 3100 Ark. 195 North, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

MCCRORY Hunter Frymire (fdba H. Frymire Trucking), 5290 Ark. 17, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAIN HOME David M. DeRuyter, 1622 Plantation Drive, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Delilah Figueroa (fka Delilah Soto), 1040 McClure Lane, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 7.

Roseann Axtell, 707 E. Fourth St., July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAIN PINE William Riley Whiddon, P.O. Box 868, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

MULBERRY Kandace J. and Clayton M. Walker (aka Matt Walker, Matthew Walker), 210 W. Second, July 31, 2021, Chapter 7.

MURFREESBORO Larry E. Grantz, No. 10 Duncan Lane, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

NASHVILLE David and Kayla Martin, 2353 Nathan Road, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Calvin Dwayne Tunstall, 604 W. M Ave., July 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

Keiseana K. Perry, 14012 Knighton Cove, July 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tinikka Dixon, 805 McCain Blvd., July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tracee Robinson, 812 Graham Ave., July 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

OSCEOLA Athesis Wandick, 217 Wingfield, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

Jerry Lee Lewis Henry, 101 E. Shadow Lane, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

PARAGOULD Daniel James Lester, 716 N. Fourth St., July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Gregory Dale and Crissy Ann Landreth, 505 Rosemond Drive, Aug. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.

Robert L. Jones, 2502 Mockingbird Lane, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

PEA RIDGE John D. and Tiffany L. Bross, 2201 Ford St., July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

PEEL Denise A. Blaylock, P.O. Box 114, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Beverly Ann Haywood, 302 E. 25th Ave., July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Linda Sue Walker, 3004 S. Nebraska, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Lisa Boccarossa, 2307 W. 39th, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

Sam Ray Randolph, 104 W. 17th Ave., Apt. 2, July 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tawanna T. Rouse (fka Tawanna Boykins), 720 W. 30th St., July 31, 2021, Chapter 7.

PLUMERVILLE Christopher Jones, 316 Stack St., Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

POCAHONTAS Tamara Louise Blissenbach, 12156 Ark. 93, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

PRESCOTT Gregory Allen Britton (dba The Pallet Genie, LLC, Y.E.E. Stamped Race Timing, LLC), 860 Ash St., July 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

RISON Dylan Darnell Beck, 180 Friendship Lane, July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

ROGERS Sandra Fay Ahart, 1103 W. Banz Road, July 28, 2021, Chapter 13.

ROLAND Louetta M. Renuard, 9104 North Point Road, July 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

RUSSELLVILLE Michael J. and Brittany N. Taylor, 411 E. Sixth St., July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

SEARCY Timmy L. and Teresa A. Hicks (dba TTNL Pilot Car Services, LLC), 154 Yarnell Road, July 29, 2021, Chapter 7.

SHERIDAN John Wesley and Jessie Annette Pennington (fdba Princess Cleaners LLC), 371 Grant St., July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

Karl Lloyd and Ashley Jenae Walton (fdba Karl Walton Trucking), 719 Ark. 46 N., July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

SPRINGDALE Martin J. and Tracy L. Burnett, 5793 E. Hewitt Springs Road, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

Roy and Antonette Glass, Jr., 1509 S. West End St. No. 115, Aug. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.

Tina G. Kent, 3558 Grapevine Drive, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

STUTTGART Deborah A. Richardson, 210 W. 19th St., July 30, 2021, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA Harold and Wanda Irving, 615 Baltimore St., Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

TRUMANN Ralph Wycoff and Judy Kathleen Olsen Sr., 130 Sycamore, July 29, 2021, Chapter 13.

Timothy T. Kunath, 232 Cypress Drive, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 7.

VILONIA Heath Michael and Aubree J. Jordan, 242 Sawmill Road, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

WARREN Larry Don and Mary Joyce Baker, 133 County Road 363, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.

WEINER Lasondra Lee McCall, P.O. Box 181, July 30, 2021, Chapter 7.

WEST FORK Edna Monroe and Gladys Jeanelle Hill (aka Rev. Monroe E. Hill, Monroe Hill Sr., Monroe E. Hill), 6003 S. U.S. 71, St. No. 2, Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.

WHITE HALL Andrew Rayburn Johnson, 3109 Dan Road, July 28, 2021, Chapter 7.