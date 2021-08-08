Bella Vista woman's new business approaches painting as therapy

BELLA VISTA -- After spending years in an abusive relationship, Lyshell McBride is developing a unique business that may be as much fun for her as it is for her customers. "Paint Your Power" is currently housed in Rogers, but McBride has been settled in Bella Vista for years.

She followed her father to Bella Vista when her former husband was injured in an accident. He could no longer support the family, and since she had been working with him, neither could she. She arrived in Bella Vista as a single mother trying to earn a college degree while she supported her family.

Although she had no prior artistic experience, she started to paint as her marriage deteriorated.

"It was like therapy," she explained. Ironically, both of her parents had also started painting later in life.

A friend saw her work and suggested she apply for a job at Painting With a Twist, a company that provided painting parties. McBride didn't think she was qualified, but she went in to Painting With a Twist and got the job with minimal training.

She was nervous about teaching, so she approached it like Bob Ross, the host of a popular NPR show.

"I think I even said, 'happy little trees,'" she laughed. She enjoyed the job, but she was already working full time and going to school, so scheduling was difficult. She had to let the job go.

She was also involved with a support group for women in or ending abusive relationships and was doing paint therapy with them once a month. She was still able to do some painting parties as a mobile "paint and sip."

It was then that she overheard a conversation about the Rogers Experimental House and decided she had to find out more.

The Rogers Experimental House is a nonprofit organization located in downtown Rogers. It has space for both creating and showing art. McBride agreed to work as the studio manager in return for her own space and Painting Your Power was born.

Meanwhile, single after years of marriage, she met a man online. They had a long-distance relationship for a while, but then he came to visit and he just never left. They were married, and he took up painting also. Even with no experience and no training, he's a good painter, she said. Deshon McBride also went out and bought D.J. equipment, and he now provides the music for the Paint Your Power parties.

When another artist brought black lights into the Experimental House, McBride bought some glow-in-the-dark paint and added a new dimension to her painting parties. Sometimes, they do abstract fluid paintings, other times she shows them how to paint a simple still life, or a bright pink, laughing flamingo. The events are usually BYOB.

Recently, they purchased a 10-foot-by-30-foot tent so they can move some of their parties outside.

With a new husband and a new grandbaby, McBride doesn't intend to leave Bella Vista. She's just getting started with her business and her growing family, and she co-wrote a book recently available on Amazon, "Narcissism: It's Not What You Think."