Best-sellers

Fiction

BLACK ICE by Brad Thor. The 20th book in the Scot Harvath series. The American spy faces dangers in the Arctic Circle.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

THE CELLIST by Daniel Silva. The 21st book in the Gabriel Allon series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.

THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

FALSE WITNESS by Karin Slaughter. Leigh Collier's past may come to light when a wealthy man she knows asks her to represent him in a rape case.

FALLING by T.J. Newman. A kidnapper demands that a pilot crash his plane with 144 passengers onboard to save his family.