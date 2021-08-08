Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

July 28

Colton and Shelby Nimmo, Camden, son.

Wyatt and Mallory Lynch, Little Rock, daughter.

July 29

Clarence III and Eunique Guy, Sherwood, daughter.

Blaine and Rachel Knight, White Hall, son.

Hunter and Tessa Austin, Benton, son.

July 30

Carl Jr. and Melodee Owens, Sheridan, son.

July 31

Angel Paul and Curtis Marcotte, Little Rock, daughter.

Chance and Sarah Jackson, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 2

Judy Whitlock and Bryan Hill, Little Rock, daughter.

Kayla Jones and Brandon Merritt, Stuttgart, son.

Aug. 4

Taylor Smith and Hunter White, Sherwood, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

July 12

Naya Fowler and Andrew Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

July 13

Robby and Audrey Rettig, Searcy, daughter.

Khalilah McCree, Monticello, son.

July 14

Osaurgue and Ayesan Rewane, Jacksonville, son.

July 17

John and Lauren Hart, Cabot, son.

July 18

Christopher and Chaquondria Purley, Pine Bluff, son.

July 19

Shane and Hanna Hinden, Benton, daughter.

July 20

Chad and Mari Sanders, Pine Bluff, son.

Summer Lambert and Samuel Scudder, Tull, daughter.

July 21

Christopher and Jennifer Alaniz, Texarkana, twin daughter and son.

Corey and Elizabeth Hogue, Hensley, daughter.