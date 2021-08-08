Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
July 28
Colton and Shelby Nimmo, Camden, son.
Wyatt and Mallory Lynch, Little Rock, daughter.
July 29
Clarence III and Eunique Guy, Sherwood, daughter.
Blaine and Rachel Knight, White Hall, son.
Hunter and Tessa Austin, Benton, son.
July 30
Carl Jr. and Melodee Owens, Sheridan, son.
July 31
Angel Paul and Curtis Marcotte, Little Rock, daughter.
Chance and Sarah Jackson, Little Rock, daughter.
Aug. 2
Judy Whitlock and Bryan Hill, Little Rock, daughter.
Kayla Jones and Brandon Merritt, Stuttgart, son.
Aug. 4
Taylor Smith and Hunter White, Sherwood, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
July 12
Naya Fowler and Andrew Jones, Little Rock, daughter.
July 13
Robby and Audrey Rettig, Searcy, daughter.
Khalilah McCree, Monticello, son.
July 14
Osaurgue and Ayesan Rewane, Jacksonville, son.
July 17
John and Lauren Hart, Cabot, son.
July 18
Christopher and Chaquondria Purley, Pine Bluff, son.
July 19
Shane and Hanna Hinden, Benton, daughter.
July 20
Chad and Mari Sanders, Pine Bluff, son.
Summer Lambert and Samuel Scudder, Tull, daughter.
July 21
Christopher and Jennifer Alaniz, Texarkana, twin daughter and son.
Corey and Elizabeth Hogue, Hensley, daughter.