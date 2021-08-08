Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

East-Collins Construction, 2201 Wellington Village Road, Little Rock, $1,950,000.

Nabholtz Construction Corp., 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, $1,864,000.

BJK, LLC, 4001 W. 65th St., Little Rock, $750,000.

BJK, LLC, 4001 W. 65th St., Little Rock, $500,000.

BJK, LLC, 4001 W. 65th St., Little Rock, $500,000.

State Permits Inc., 8001 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

Haney Contractors, LLC, 2000 Broadway St., Little Rock, $275,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., 40 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $575,000.

Chenal Valley Construction, 22 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $500,000.

Herr Building Group, 105 Viticole Place, Little Rock, $500,000.

Kevin Driver Builders, LLCR, 18 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock, $353,000.

D & D Holmes, LLC, 105 E. 24th St., Little Rock, $330,000.

Perrymore Construction, Inc., 710 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, $200,000.

BLCK Enterprises, LLC, 118 Lamarche Place, Little Rock, $198,000.

BLCK Enterprises, LLC, 116 Lamarche Place, Little Rock, $198,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 53 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $153,000.

S. Williams & Associates Residential Construction, 3108 Holt, Little Rock, $148,000.

S. Williams & Associates Residential Construction, 3112 Holt Little Rock, $148,000.

S. Williams & Associates Residential Construction, 3116 Holt, Little Rock, $148,000.

Kevin Hughes Construction, 2 Chelsea Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

James R. Mason, 3001 Circlewood Road, Little Rock, $95,000.

Matt Lukas, 37 Robinwood Drive, Little Rock, $95,000.

KMR Properties, LLC, 1215 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, $82,000.

Sunpro Solar, 3011 Charter Oak Drive, Little Rock, $78,000.