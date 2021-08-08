Carin Schoppmeyer: Holiday happenings help historic preservation

Fort Smith historic preservation proponents were in the yuletide spirit as they launched the three-day Christmas in July fundraiser with a VIP kickoff party July 22 at The Bakery District.

The Bonneville House, The Clayton House and Fort Smith Museum of History were hosts to boutique shopping featuring Christmas gift-worthy items from area vendors, live music, dancing, food trucks and -- of course -- visits with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa's elves.

The history museum was recently awarded a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program for $38,163, Caroline Speir, executive director, tells me. The grant is the product of a pro bono partnership with MAHG Architecture and the late Michael Lejong, former principal at MAHG Architecture. "The goal of the AHPP grant is to begin a first step toward a long-range, phased, planned grant instituted over the next five years for improvements to the museum in structural, foundation, exhibitions and collections work and expansions. The important work completed within this partnership wouldn't have been accomplished without the lead and direction of Michael Lejong. The Fort Smith Museum of History staff and Board of Directors are indebted to his kindness, enthusiasm, vision, and the care that he took in leading us to the beginning of this road."

The history museum plays host at 6 p.m. Monday as Sidney Thompson, author of "Follow the Angels, Follow the Doves," released in 202o, and "Hell on the Border," new this year, reads excerpts and discusses the "historical and fictional fabric" of his first two novels in the Bass Reeves trilogy.

The Gaslight Gala at the Clayton House is set for Dec. 3 and will feature carriage rides, live and silent auctions, food, signature cocktails and live music.

Look for details to be released in the coming weeks from the three organizations regarding the annual Murder and Mayhem progressive dinner this fall.

Those promoting historic preservation included Wendy Sharum, Delli and David Tyler, Debbie Andrews Kraus, Mila Masur, Caroline Speir, Deborah Clark, Gala Forsgren, Gwen Walker, Darlin Hall, Cindi Stewart, David Roberts, Susan and Ed Devero, Amy Grimes, Cindy and Greg Koenigseder, Gene Smith and Debbie Butler, Amy Mansell, Rebecca Phillips, Shinita Christian, Sarah Ridgeley, Gretchen Williams, Renee Arnold, Linsey Yates, Christina Morris, Karen Lewis, Libby Meyer, Kelly Wilson, Megan Raynor, Stephanie London, Teresa Jones and Ragan Jennings.

