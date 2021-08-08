Charge upgraded after victim's death

TEXARKANA -- One of the two victims from a shooting on Nichols Drive died, and the suspect's assault charge will be upgraded to murder, according to police.

Bengie Cooper, 56, died at 3:30 p.m. July 31 at a local hospital, according to Shawn Vaughn, spokesman for the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

As a result, one of the aggravated assault charges against Tremayne Ware has now been upgraded to murder.

Ware, 38, was arrested by Texarkana, Arkansas, police, a jail spokesman said.

The shooting took place around 1:15 p.m. July 29 at Creekside Apartments at 3333 Nichols Drive.

Vaughn said Ware apparently shot the two female victims, possibly stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Following about a two-hour investigation at the apartment complex area, most police patrol and criminal investigation personnel gathered at an older residential area on Parish Street, branching a short distance off Summerhill Road more than a mile from the crime scene. There, police spotted what was reported to be Ware's vehicle -- a white Tahoe parked near one of the homes.

Police stayed on the scene for nearly a hour until they received word that Ware had been arrested by Arkansas-side police.