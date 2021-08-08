Climb continues

FAYETTEVILLE -- There's a curious thing going on in the second training camp for Coach Sam Pittman at the University of Arkansas.

There has been more talk about who could win second-team jobs than who might win starting jobs for the Razorbacks, and that sounds like a good thing.

When you return 19 starters -- depending on how you count them -- maybe that's the norm. But since when has any team had 19 starters coming back?

Pittman sure couldn't remember any at the team's media day on Thursday.

Of the positions at which a starter does not return, quarterback KJ Jefferson is firmly installed in a would-be first-team slot after his fine work in the road loss at Missouri last year and his off-season of asserting himself in a leadership role.

Jefferson looked like a buff linebacker or defensive end when he took the podium in a sleeveless tank top following Friday's first practice. The 6-3 sophomore said he weighed about 247 pounds, roughly 12 pounds heavier than he would like to be when he takes the Razorbacks' first snap of the season against Rice on Sept. 4.

Dropping 12 pounds to lower his body mass index shouldn't be a problem during camp, but he probably wishes he was closer to 5 pounds away from his goal. That's a good lesson for next summer.

Carrying extra muscle will come in handy for Jefferson, who is expected to run the ball more frequently than his predecessor, Feleipe Franks, in Kendal Briles' fast-tempo, run-pass option schemes.

Who wins the backup job behind Jefferson will be of utmost interest. Redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby held that spot in spring, but watching Lucas Coley, Cade Renfro, John Stephen Jones and Landon Rogers dropping passes in to wideouts during one-on-one passing drills this week, it was obvious there's going to be a battle. Renfro, in particular, showed great touch on some deep balls Friday.

The other "open" spots are at the wideout position to pair with star Treylon Burks and at the defensive tackle spot left open by Jonathan Marshall's departure.

Marshall was an under-appreciated strength on last year's 3-7 team, a quiet monolith who was hard to move in the run game and always a threat to shred through a center or guard and get his man in the backfield.

Isaiah Nichols and Taurean Carter seem like the logical candidates to snag reps at nose tackle, but the Razorbacks added quality transfer talent that was not brought in to spectate. Plus, Pittman pointed out freshman Cameron Ball, a 6-5, 310-pounder from Atlanta, who already looks the part.

On the subject of the defensive line, it's clear the coaching staff felt that position needed major improvement. Ends Zach Williams and Jashaud Stewart and inside guys Eric Gregory (now listed at 6-4, 295) and Nichols are would-be starters, but the upgraded depth could push immediately for substantial playing time and maybe even starts.

Former Missouri players Markell Utsey and Tre Williams will be hungry for reps, as will Illinois State transfer John Ridgeway, a 6-6, 320-pounder. Ends who once held starting jobs like Mataio Soli and Dorian Gerald, who both have been saddled with injuries the last couple of years, will have to work harder to earn snaps.

At the least, the Razorbacks should be able to sub out more frequently on the defensive front this season, and that's an upgrade. Getting impact performances from a handful of defensive linemen is also critical for first-year position coach Jermial Ashley.

There's a concern by analysts that Burks -- perhaps the only Arkansas offensive standout who could start for the majority of other SEC teams -- will draw a succession of A-plus cornerbacks plus bracketing, making it harder for him to cut loose. That's a legit concern and the way to alleviate it is to have dangerous playmakers on the other side of the field and also at tight end, where Blake Kern and Hudson Henry form a strong 1-2 punch with added depth needed for new position coach Dowell Loggains.

Trey Knox had solid freshman numbers, so the potential is there to regain his edge and win more versus man coverage. He's added about 15 pounds and says he's feeling faster and more explosive filling out his 6-5 frame.

If De'Vion Warren returns from knee surgery near the form he showed last year, he'll be a threat in the slot. Speed merchant Jaquayln Crawford has to be able to get off press coverage and get in sync with the quarterbacks more to make his mark, and he did that with a win against Joe Foucha to bring in a pass from Lucas Coley for first-down yardage on Saturday.

There's a large group of players at wideout, among them Tyson Morris, Kendall Catalon, John David White, Darin Turner and newcomers like Ketron Jackson, Jaedon Wilson, Bryce Stephens and transfer Warren Thompson from which to draw the eight or nine who qualify for game days.

First-year receivers coach Kenny Guiton thinks the large numbers are good.

"I've seen great competition throughout the group so far," Guiton said Saturday. "I think competition brings the best out of athletes, so these guys have been working their butts off all summer and they're getting a chance to showcase it now."

Second-team tailback behind Trelon Smith should be a fascinating study.

There is a veteran like T.J. Hammonds, who has shown explosiveness and also the potential for negative plays throughout his career. He's been splitting time at running back and receiver and he should command several snaps per game due to his big-play ability.

Then there's a couple of guys who have been in the system and have vastly different styles in big-back Dominique Johnson and speedster Josh Oglesby.

The scholarship newcomers are Javion Hunt and Rocket Sanders, who enrolled early, and AJ Green, who got to campus in the summer and might have the top upside.

Another key question for these Razorbacks: Will special teams be better?

They really have to in Year 2 under Pittman with Scott Fountain coordinating the units. In many games last year, it appeared the the return game was just trying to hang on.

Punting was better in 2020, but placekicking took a step back. Can Matthew Phillips or newcomer Cam Little deliver consistency on field goals this season?

There are so many possibilities as return men that Pittman didn't even try to name them in his media day news conference. A couple of years back, Warren and Burks seemed on the brink of breaking a return on kickoffs and punts, respectively, all the time.

However, Warren is coming off the knee surgery and Burks took a step back on punt returns last year before yielding to other guys.

These Razorbacks will probably continue to take on the personality of Pittman, so they should be tough and more capable of not beating themselves, which was a trait of the 2018 and '19 teams.

We'll start learning a lot more about the squad when they don full pads next Thursday and get out of what Pittman referred to as "underwear" on Friday.