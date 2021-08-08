Sections
MOVING ON

Closing the book

Outdoor event concludes ‘The Negro Motorist Green Book’ exhibit by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:57 a.m.
Carolyn Berry, Sonya Campbell and Vena Schexnayder at the block party celebration for the closing of "The Negro Motorist Green Book" exhibition, July 29, 2021 at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center informally concluded "The Negro Motorist Green Book" exhibit July 29 with an outside event originally advertised as a block party, but which took place in the museum's Ninth Street-facing parking lot.

A live DJ (along with a chance to boogie down to the music), food trucks and a beverage bar awaited attendees outside; inside, they enjoyed one last glimpse at the exhibit, a showcase of how Black citizens traveled in the days of midcentury, Jim Crow-segregated America and the resource guide that aided that travel. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with author, photographer and cultural documentarian Candacy Taylor.

The last day of viewing was July 31. The next stop for the exhibit is the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams

Print Headline: Closing the book

