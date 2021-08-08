Closing the book

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center informally concluded "The Negro Motorist Green Book" exhibit July 29 with an outside event originally advertised as a block party, but which took place in the museum's Ninth Street-facing parking lot.

A live DJ (along with a chance to boogie down to the music), food trucks and a beverage bar awaited attendees outside; inside, they enjoyed one last glimpse at the exhibit, a showcase of how Black citizens traveled in the days of midcentury, Jim Crow-segregated America and the resource guide that aided that travel. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with author, photographer and cultural documentarian Candacy Taylor.

The last day of viewing was July 31. The next stop for the exhibit is the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams