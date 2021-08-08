Club awards Penners Bella Vista Yard of the Month

BELLA VISTA -- Duane and Lynn Penner were selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for August. They were recommended by Ruth Richardson.

The Penners moved to Bella Vista from Wichita, Kan., in September 2018. They have family in Northwest Arkansas and fell in love with Bella Vista as soon as they saw it.

They are both retired. Lynn was a Realtor and Duane was a commercial artist in their working years.

"Duane is the designer," says Lynn, "and I'm the laborer."

Lynn also stated they were inspired by Gwen Kerr, a fellow local gardener, who is well known for her unique garden design. They both want to be members of the Bella Vista Garden Club. They have completely transformed the yard since moving in and take great pride in their yard, creating a very unique front approach. It features a walkway leading to their front door, the center focal point, and then the shady, winding side yard full of perennials mixed with some unusual tropical plants.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanked Duane and Lynn for another example of a well-kept yard and helping keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round.

The Bella Vista Garden Club aims to promote and reward exemplary yard care in Bella Vista by recognizing neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large. All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of the club, who select the yard they believe best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

To nominate a yard, send an email to portillo.jb@gmail.com or call JB at 479-268-8325. The address and the homeowners' name, if known, should be provided. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.