Club news: Singles meet to play cards

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in Room 1001, Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. Mask wearing and social distancing are recommended, and meeting via Zoom is recommended if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk people in your home.

The program will be "What is MS OneNote," presented by Joel Ewing. OneNote allows creation and sharing of digital notes. OneNote is included as part of Windows 10 and is also available in all the various forms of Microsoft Office.

At this meeting, nominations for officers for our next fiscal year will be presented and officers elected.

Visitors and guests are welcome. Detailed directions to our meeting rooms as well as meeting parameters for the Zoom simulcast can be found on our website.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website. The benefits of club membership include Help Clinics and remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

On our website you will find additional information, including scheduled classes, the most current issue of our Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, and any changes to scheduled classes.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Democrats

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 via Zoom. Email the club for Zoom details.

Information: Email benton@arkdems.org or bentonsecretary@arkdems.org.

Archeology

The Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 via Zoom.

The guest speaker will be Matthew Rooney with the Arkansas Archeological Survey. His talk will be "An Introduction to Dr. Matthew P. Rooney, the New UAM Station Archeologist." He will talk about his experience and research and his plans for the Southeast Arkansas area.

Call for the Zoom meeting information.

Information: (479) 283-5720.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Aug. 12 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be presented by Chuck Culver. We will still live-Zoom our meetings, if you do not feel comfortable coming in person.

Please email the club for a link to the meeting if interested in the Zoom option.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

VFW 2952

VFW Post 2952 will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2868 S. 48th St. in Springdale. Fellowship and a meal will be at 6 p.m. The commander will update the post on the new building and National Convention; the post is No. 2 in the nation in its division.

Post 2952 is teaming up with Real Talk Mobile to present a community carnival and school supply giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at 809 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. This free event will offer food, entertainment and haircuts for boys.

Information: (479) 601-5539.

Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista.

Becky Tomlinson will be teaching a class on African Sunset painting. Supplies to bring are a surface to paint on, one large flat brush, one small to medium round brush, one small to medium flat brush, one liner, a pallet, a water container, paper towels, and carbon paper. Tomlinson will supply the paints for this project.

A re-purpose table will be set up at each meeting. Members are asked to bring items that no longer hold their interest and pick up new items to enjoy.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and supporting the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization.

Information: Lynda at (262) 308-4454.

Solos

Solos, a group of widows and single women, will meet from 9:30 a.m to noon on the second Saturday of every month, beginning Aug. 14, at Bella Vista Community Church. This group is for all Bella Vista women who are widows or singles and who would care to join for coffee, cookies and cards, bridge, canasta, Texas canasta, Mexican train.

Reservations: Call the church office at (479) 855-1126 or Sue at (479) 855-0574.

Dancers

The Line Dance Club will be holding a beginners' class from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 7 at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista.

Registration fee is $25. There is also a $25 auditorium usage fee payable to Riordan Hall, but it is only required for those who do not have a Bella Vista activity card.

The class will be taught by Kristine Schaap, who has taught the beginners for several years. The class offers the opportunity to learn line dancing steps and dances that use these steps.

Information: (479) 876-2715.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will resume its monthly programs Sept. 7. Meetings will be announced here. A listing of the new season programs is found at website, andantemusicclub.org. The club continues to meet at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Programs are always free and open to the public.

Information: Email bettylpierce@outlook.com.