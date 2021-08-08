College briefs

Arkansas Tech releases dean's list

RUSSELVILLE -- The following area students were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Arkansas Tech University:

Farmington: David Martin Askegaard, Sidney Marie Brock, Meghan Alyssa Finn, Maecy Brook Garner, Callie Addison Harper, Emily Grace Johnson, Kera Paige McCain, Johnan Wayne Mitchell, Brandon Joseph Monroe (4.0), Lark Erin Sybrant (4.0).

Lincoln: Averi Claire Massey (4.0), Tou Vong Xiong (4.0).

Prairie Grove: Kaylee Grace Elder (4.0), Beau Maxwell Foster (4.0), Parker D. Lopez, Spencer Ryan Parnell (4.0), Elly L. Stone (4.0), Sarah James Stone.

Ozark Campus: Stephen Holmes (4.0) and Alicia Scott (4.0), both of Farmington, were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2021 semester.

Adams, Amos receive honors

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Tiffany Adams of Lincoln was named to the President's List for winter 2021 at Southern New Hampshire University and Amanda Amos of Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List for winter 2021.

Dixon, Whitney graduate from UALR

LITTLE ROCK -- Darci Dixon of Lincoln graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during its spring 2021 graduation with a master of social work in social work; Donna Whitney of Prairie Grove graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette