Couple stabbed; son faces charges

BALD KNOB -- A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left his mother dead and father wounded, authorities said Saturday.

Jacob Seth Varnell was arrested on capital murder and attempted capital murder warrants in the death Friday of Pamela Varnell, 65, and injury of William Varnell, 63, according to a statement from White County sheriff's detective Chancey Warden.

Jail records show Jacob Varnell is in custody and do not list an attorney.

Deputies investigating reports of a stabbing on Friday found Pamela Varnell dead of apparent stab wounds and William Varnell wounded with stab wounds in their home, Warden said.

William Varnell was hospitalized in undisclosed condition while Pamela Varnell's body was sent to the state crime laboratory for an autopsy.