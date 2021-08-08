Covid hospitalizations hit another 6-month high as new-case rate declines

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 hit a new six-month high on Sunday, the fourth time in a week in which daily hospitalizations have been the highest since late January.

However, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,369 new coronavirus cases Sunday, a decline from both Saturday and the previous Sunday. The number of ventilators in use also declined, falling by 10 to 261.

The Health Department on Sunday reported an additional 11 deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the official state tally since March 2020 to 6,301.

Active cases of the coronavirus were up slightly, to 23,921.

Of the active cases, 3,473 were among people who have been fully immunized from the coronavirus, according to Health Department data. The immunized account for about 14.5% of currently active coronavirus cases in Arkansas, but only about 2.2% of all reported Arkansas coronavirus cases and 1.1% of covid-19 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations for coronavirus were below 200 as recently as June 12. The all-time high number of coronavirus hospitalizations was 1,371 on Jan. 11.

The weeks-long surge in cases from the delta variant of the coronavirus has caused many in Arkansas to reexamine the state’s ban on government-issued mask mandates the Legislature passed in April.

With the school year starting soon and vaccines for children under age 12 not yet cleared, many around the state have called for school districts to be allowed to issue mask mandates.

On Friday, a Pulaski County judge issued a ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing its ban on government-issues mask mandates.

Speaking with John Dickerson on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he regretted signing the mask mandate bill, saying, “Leaders have to adjust to the new facts.”

“Whenever I signed that law, our cases were low, we were hoping the whole thing was gone in terms of the virus but it roared back with the delta variant,” Hutchinson said.

More details in Monday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.