Entertainment revival in El Dorado

When considering entertainment destinations, locations such as Disneyland come to mind; we don't think of places such as Stuttgart. However, thousands of folks travel every year to Stuttgart, the duck-hunting capital of the world.

We are entertained in many ways, but easily the most attractive is to attend a performance. We think nothing of driving two hours to see a Broadway touring-company production such as "Hamilton."

Traveling to seek entertainment necessitates an update about a growing entertainment district right here in El Dorado.

Back some 10 years ago, Main Street Arkansas brought in a featured speaker, Roger Brooks, a destination marketing expert. He was so impressive that I formed a group in El Dorado called 50 For the Future specifically to have him do a study on El Dorado to reveal how to turn the city's population loss around and get growing.

His recommendation was to make El Dorado an entertainment destination, and El Dorado Festivals & Events was formed to implement his recommendations. I am not a part of the El Dorado Festivals and Events organization; just a supporter.

Let's review the progress. One block south of the city's downtown courthouse square, an amazing transformation is taking place. Several 1920s-era buildings have been renovated, resulting in a 2,200-seat music hall with state-of-the-art sound and visuals, a cabaret-restaurant lounge with a stage, an amphitheater that will hold 8,000, the largest children's PlayScape in the state, and the fabulous new 70-room Haywood Hotel, probably the first new hotel in the center of a town in the state in years. That's just Phase One.

In Phase Two, the four-floor 1920s-era McWilliams furniture building will be renovated into a fine art museum, and almost next door, the state's premier 1920s playhouse, the Rialto Theater, will be turned into a Broadway stage venue and home of the South Arkansas Symphony.

The impact of covid-19 on the entertainment district has had a severe effect on what's known as the Murphy Arts District (MAD). During the past year a number of projects have been delayed or canceled, the cabaret-restaurant was closed, and a number of nationally known entertainers had to cancel because of covid-19 restrictions.

That has been the case with many similar venues. However, even with the pandemic, progress is being made, and crowds are filling the venues again. Pam Griffin, CEO of MAD, has done a masterful job of not only holding the improvements together, but as the virus subsides, opening up the entertainment bookings, and in a few weeks the cabaret-restaurant will reopen.

MAD will ultimately include a lot more than the Phase One and Two core areas. The adjacent new convention center and college will contribute to the variety of entertainment programs, as well as the municipal auditorium, downtown restaurants and bars, a proposed street stage which will take up a single parking place, and the fountain area at Corinne Court, which will have a one-person stage available for musicians to perform.

Those additions, along with live music at Marilyn's on the Square and the Mink Eye Pub, will add to the entertainment district.

Will this "build it and they will come" concept work? Brooks points to Ashland, Ore., as an example. According to him, El Dorado has better demographics than Ashland, which has five major playhouses and attracted some 175,000 visitors per year prior to the pandemic.

According to my sources, there are negotiations in progress to bring additional performers and groups to the amphitheater. Later in the fall, the lineup at First Financial Music Hall looks to be top-notch.

Before the pandemic, Hank Williams Jr. filled the amphitheater. Rodney Block recently drew a huge crowd to First Financial Music Hall, and tickets sales for the Aug. 14 Avett Brothers and Robert Earl Keen concert in the amphitheater are soaring; attendance is expected to top 8,000 with an overflow out into the street.

Ashland's population is growing because it is attracting skilled workers from metropolitan areas who are tired of the constant hassle of living in a mega-city and are looking for a place to relocate. The goal of El Dorado's Entertainment District is to do the same thing.

As the venues begin to reopen and construction commences on additional aspects of Phase Two, the area will began to draw not just entertainers and concert goers but individuals who will relocate to be a part of the overall community.

New restaurants and bars will open, more hotels and motels will be constructed, and the resulting cash flow will help existing businesses.

Downtown, Union Square Guest Quarters with 32 rooms and the Haywood Hotel with 70 rooms have been fully booked for months. Other hotels are also having a surge in business.

If we continue to see an increase in visitors as the fine art museum and the Rialto Theater Broadway play venue open, it is easy to project that musicians will be attracted to play in numerous other venues in downtown and other places in the city.

Naturally, El Dorado's award-winning downtown and its new high school and college-level football stadium will contribute to drawing people to the city. That is the goal of MAD.

Richard Mason is an author and speaker. He can be reached at Richard@Gibraltarenergy.com.