Familiar faces key to raising shot rate

TEXARKANA -- Something clicked for Teresa Cox during a Texarkana town hall meeting last month where Gov. Asa Hutchinson promoted covid-19 vaccines.

Cox attended the meeting with questions for the Republican governor unrelated to vaccines. She had not trusted the vaccine, but she acknowledged that covid-19 is dangerous.

Her 3-year-old great-granddaughter, Gracie, had just recovered from a severe case of the illness that put her on a ventilator. Cox herself has been on a ventilator three times before for noncovid ailments. She doesn't want to go through it again, she told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Matt Young of the Bowie County Local Health Authority in Texarkana, Texas, spoke in favor of vaccines as "the only way we know that we can actually overcome this," using smallpox and polio as examples of diseases that vaccines have eradicated.

This persuaded Cox to get vaccinated.

"I trust him. I knew [and] worked with his daddy," Cox said. "[Dr. Young] is not the kind of person that would want you to do something that'll hurt you, so if he says it's OK, I'll do it."

The vaccination rate in Arkansas continues to lag behind most other states, with 42.7% of Arkansans 12 and older fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Demand for vaccines in Arkansas plateaued in May and June but have been on the rise in recent weeks, likely because of the upcoming school year and the surge of the more infectious delta variant, officials have said.

Reasons for not receiving covid-19 vaccines vary, according to pharmacists, doctors, public health experts and government officials. Some Arkansans have absorbed online misinformation about the shots, some lack the transportation or time off work to get vaccinated and some members of historically marginalized groups mistrust medical advocacy efforts from government entities.

However, some Arkansans -- like Cox -- have overcome vaccine hesitancy at the urging of family members, religious leaders or trusted medical professionals.

Miller County, of which Texarkana is county seat, has consistently had the lowest vaccination rate of all 75 Arkansas counties, though its rate is skewed because Miller County residents who go to bordering Texas for their inoculations aren't counted.

Hutchinson's visit to Texarkana was one of several "community covid conversations" he has held since July, and he will hold two more this week in Clinton and Camden. The meetings have taught him "that the most trusted adviser is not the government," he said Friday.

Some of these town-hall-style forums are civil and collaborative; at others, skeptical residents have jeered the governor and public health officials.

"The most trusted adviser is someone in the community that they trust, so having that conversation between community leaders and medical professionals, talking about this serious issue that impacts us all, has had the greatest influence," Hutchinson said.

'APATHY' AND 'STIGMA'

Sometimes local pharmacists are most successful at reassuring people that the vaccine is safe, said Brandon Achor, the owner of Lackie Drugstore in Lonoke and co-owner of 11 other pharmacies in northeast and Central Arkansas.

In Lonoke County, where 38% were fully vaccinated as of July 29, Achor said that, instead of conspiracy theories about vaccines, a major deterrent for some is a disconnect between their experience with the pandemic compared with the level of alarm coming from the state and federal governments.

"If you have people who believe that our response as a state or as a country may have been overreacting to the pandemic, they're still maintaining that viewpoint," Achor said. "I don't think it's necessarily a mistrust in vaccines as it's more of an apathy toward the pandemic."

Jefferson County has also lagged in vaccinations, with 31.1% fully vaccinated.

Jordan Harper, a pharmacist at Daily Dose Drugstore in White Hall, said the pharmacy currently administers double -- or perhaps triple -- the number of shots it did a month ago.

Peer pressure in less populous areas might deter some people from getting vaccinated, Harper said.

"In the South, I feel like there's a bit of a stigma about getting the vaccine," he said. "If your friends don't want it, that has influence on whether [people] get it here, so we try to offer it with as much privacy as possible."

Some Lonoke County residents work long hours on farms, said Connie Medsker, who owns Medsker's Family Pharmacy in Carlisle. She makes herself available after business hours to provide vaccines for those farm workers, she said.

Medsker's is one of the few area pharmacies with Pfizer vaccines for children ages 12 to 15, she said, and she has given those shots to children from Prairie County as well as Lonoke County.

Additionally, the persistence of vaccine misinformation online prevents people from seeking it, Medsker said.

"When you ask people about the vaccine, they almost run backwards trying to get out of the pharmacy," she said. "I say 'I'm not forcing it, I'm not coming at you with a needle, I'm just asking about it.' Some people really have a fear that they're being tracked, [so] you can just try to comfort and reassure them. Some people don't even get the courage to come in and ask questions. They've got their minds set, and they're not going to do it."

Harvey Woods of Texarkana is one of those set against the vaccine. At Hutchinson's July 15 town hall, Woods expressed concern about the federal government's transparency while developing and marketing covid-19 vaccines, and Health Secretary Jose Romero defended both the transparency and safety of the decisions made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hutchinson asked Woods if he believed the virus was real.

"I'm not afraid of it," Woods replied.

SUCCESSFUL ADVOCACY

Desha County in southeast Arkansas has one of the state's highest covid-19 vaccination rates. With 53% of the population fully immunized, it was one of nine counties to reach Hutchinson's goal of 50% by August.

Demand for vaccines at Dumas Family Pharmacy fell to 10 shots per day at its lowest, pharmacy owner Cheryl Stimson said, but it had increased to 40 per day by the end of July. Many recipients were teens preparing for the school year, but many adults have been motivated by the loss of a loved one to covid-19, Stimson said.

"Adult [vaccine] hesitancy has mostly been 'I don't want to get sick,'" she said. "I can't guarantee that they won't, but side effects from the vaccine have been minimal compared to what people who get covid experience."

Recognizing the need to keep up the momentum of vaccinations, local community activists and religious leaders in Desha County are spearheading efforts to get more residents vaccinated.

"Yesterday in Walmart, I got cursed out by one person, but I got five people to sign up for the vaccination, and it was well worth it," Dollie Wilson of McGehee told Hutchinson at his town hall meeting in Dumas on July 27.

Wilson helped form a committee of women from the area to go door-to-door promoting the vaccine. Hutchinson said a similar group formed in Batesville after his July 12 town hall there.

The women met at McGehee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church later on July 27 to start planning their advocacy efforts, which include potentially offering vaccines before socially distant church services.

Cynthia Smith, manager of the McGehee Family Clinic, said she and Wilson are collecting names of several church members in McGehee and Dermott who have not been vaccinated. They also plan to offer vaccines at church food pantries.

Meeting people where they are is hugely effective, Smith said.

"People that wouldn't have otherwise gotten the vaccine will do so because they know it's there and it's convenient," said Sarah Calvert, chief nursing officer at McGehee Hospital. "They say, 'OK, I might as well get it.'"

Smith and Calvert oversaw vaccine administration at a clinic in McGehee on Saturday that also served as a school supplies fair. The Rev. Ricky Lattimore, a McGehee city councilman and the pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Dermott, helped coordinate the event and has been promoting the vaccine to his congregation. He is also a health ambassador with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Lattimore was skeptical about the vaccine at first, but is now fully in favor of it. He received the Johnson & Johnson shot because he preferred avoiding a second shot, and he tells anyone who might be hesitant that the side effects were temporary and mild, he said.

A vaccine-hesitant person does not necessarily doubt that the virus is real, he said. Some members of the Black community are suspicious of a shot promoted by the government in light of some medical experiments conducted on Black Americans in the past, he said.

"They're afraid of the virus and they don't want to get the virus, but they're afraid of the shot and they don't want to get the shot," Lattimore said.

However, both community-driven advocacy and the increasing numbers of positive covid-19 cases should help people get past their fears, he said.

About 300 people attended Saturday's clinic in McGehee.

"I've never seen so many people coming together in a collaborative effort to make sure people are educated about the vaccine," Lattimore said. "It's an awesome sight."

Onie Norman, a Dumas resident and a member of Wilson's committee, said word of mouth is a powerful tool, and she has persuaded several of her family members to get vaccinated.

"I'm working on two of my nieces now. They haven't gotten it, but I'm staying on them," Norman said. "It works, getting someone they know to talk to them."