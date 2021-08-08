Family, Music, Life: 'American Mariachi' balances dark and light

The rehearsal room for TheatreSquared's latest show, "American Mariachi," was crackling with talent a week before opening: Mariachi band members tuned up instruments, actors ran lines, and music and laughter rang out in equal parts. It's a mood that matches the production this team is working on -- a sunny-but-sentimental almost-musical that examines deep issues like taking care of ailing parents and the women's liberation movement of the 1970s in a gentle, accessible -- but inspirational -- way.

"'American Mariachi' has everything T2 audiences have always enjoyed about the work done here: a lot of heart and the capacity to find joy despite the challenges life slings our way," says director Rebecca Rivas, T2 artistic associate and program director for the LatinX Theatre Project. "And it has fantastic music, which is always a plus! Additionally, I think there is a hope that producing this play would be a step toward welcoming audiences unfamiliar with T2's work in our space, specifically Northwest Arkansas' Latinx/e community."

The plot of the play is deceptively simple, with a "let's put on a show" spirit that hearkens back to the golden age of musicals. Daughter Lucha seeks to form an all-female mariachi band in an attempt to connect with her increasingly unreachable mother, who suffers from dementia. In doing so, she confronts the deeply patriarchal -- and sexist -- roots within her community.

"José Cruz Gonzalez has a great way of balancing the dark moments in his plays with light," says Rivas. "The play digs into heavy themes such as family illness and loss, but he offers his characters a release from the pressure using well placed moments of humor. And this rings true because when better to find a way to make a loved one laugh than when they're in a difficult moment."

The actors Rivas has cast in these larger-than-life roles are immediately likable and immensely talented, and they share the stage with a true cultural icon: mariachi music. First devised in the rural countryside of Mexico in the 18th century, mariachi music consists of a group of roving musicians playing a variety of instruments that include guitars, violins and trumpets.

Sara Ornelas is a New York-based actor who plays the character of Hortensia in the show. Mariachi music was an important part of her childhood, and she says hearing the first mariachi song played during the initial sing-through of the production was impactful.

"Hearing somebody play that, because I grew up around it and I don't really hear it anymore -- I started crying," she says. "It just felt so good."

At least part of the emotional punch of the music, she says, is because its very existence is a reminder of the history of colonization the country carries.

"If you really think about it, a lot of those instruments aren't native to Mexico," she points out. "That was from Spain's colonization, bringing those instruments in. We had to try and create our own culture -- you have this indigenous culture, and then you have someone coming over and saying, 'Hey, this is how things need to be.' I think Mexico did as well as it could, following the mandates of the colonizers and also finding their own music and their own sound.

"We've created this music from our bare hands. We have written all of these stories and these drinking songs and these waltzes and polkas -- there's a pride. You hear it, and you know exactly what it is. You may not even know exactly what it's called, but you know what it is."

The play also delves into the struggles women were facing in the 1970s to gain equal footing with the men around them. Mariachi bands are, historically, all-male music groups. In the play, Lucha, Hortensia and the women who join them face resistance from the men around them as they struggle to find their own way in the world of mariachi music.

"It's something that definitely is pervasive throughout all of Latin America, South America, this idea that the man runs the house, that the man is in charge," says New York-based actor Belén Moyano, who plays Lucha. "But in reality, it's such a matriarchal society. I always found that very interesting -- people from the outside perceive it as men putting their stamp on our culture, like, 'What I say goes.' But, in reality, so much of our culture is passed down from mother to daughter and so on and so forth. It's really interesting to explore."

TheatreSquared has long expressed in its mission statement an intent to "broaden access, foster empathy, equity and cohesion"; its "Vision 2023," created in 2020, adds the hope to "build an inclusive company, amplify new voices in our work and revolutionize access to art." Both actors express appreciation for seeing these statements brought to fruition in T2's production.

"What I'm so impressed about TheatreSquared in general is that the director is a woman of color, the set designer, the costume designer, the lighting designer -- to have these women who also share in this culture," says Moyano. "I've never worked on a Latinx piece that was this Latinx."

"I think producing shows like 'American Mariachi' is a good first step toward holding the mirror up in an honest way on our stage," says Rivas. "As our national discourse and demographics shift, it's important for our theater spaces to reflect and serve the communities they are in. I think T2 has a great opportunity to continue on this path and, hopefully, produce BIPOC stories that move beyond what it's done before and produce multiple plays that explore a range of BIPOC experiences on our stage. It feels good to watch a story that truthfully parallels your own in all its complexity. I know this production will meet an audience both familiar and unfamiliar with the world this story is written from, but I'm certain everyone will have a wonderful experience."

“There are many moving parts, but there are even more gifted hands, hearts and minds working to make it all come together to tell this story,” says director Rebecca Rivas. “I’m really grateful for the T2 production staff and designers that came in from all over the country to help this show come to life. I’m also excited to be working with some amazing talent on stage with the actors and musicians, so that really helps things a lot as well.” (Courtesy Photo/Wesley Hitt for T2)

FYI NWA’s Own ‘American Mariachi’ Springdale’s Ruben Perez is the music director for “American Mariachi.” He’s been playing in a mariachi band for nearly 40 years and today, he’s the leader of Mariachi Amistad de Arkansas, one of the area’s most popular mariachi bands. What’s your history with mariachi music? I started playing with my mom and brother in backyard parties as a mariachi when I was 15 years old in Texas. I moved to Arkansas at the age of 28 and started a mariachi here. Eventually, my wife and two kids joined the group, and they have been playing with Mariachi Amistad since the kids were 9 and 12 years old. This group in Arkansas has been playing now for 21 years. What makes mariachi music so infectious and popular? This type of music is infectious because it can be played to make people dance with its cumbias and sones, kindle a love affair with its romantic boleros and even make people remember loved ones at funerals with touching songs that commemorate their lives. What’s it been like working on “American Mariachi”? I can say it is very taxing but still very rewarding. We’ve never done anything like this. Normally everyone has full-time jobs, and we would not be able to dedicate this much time to such an event, but things worked OK with the members and we were able to make it. It is certainly a chance of a lifetime that I’m glad we took advantage of. What do you think this play will teach Northwest Arkansas audience members about mariachi music? Definitely it will teach people about the Hispanic culture and family values that it holds dear. It will also help people understand a little about the lifestyle of a musician and how hard it can be. I know there are very touching moments that help us understand the importance of loved ones and how sometimes just about anything can be forgiven. I know I heard a lot in the play about our music culture that resonated — things like learning the music by ear and not reading music as well as the camaraderie that one can have with their fellow band members.