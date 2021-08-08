Fearful sneak in to grab boosters

DENVER -- The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the coronavirus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. But an untold number of Americans have managed to get them by taking advantage of the nation's vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated.

When the delta variant started spreading, Gina Welch decided not to take any chances: She got a third, booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine by going to a clinic and telling providers it was her first shot.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/88booster/]

Welch, a graduate student from Maine who is studying chemical engineering, said she has kept tabs on scientific studies about covid-19 and follows several virologists and epidemiologists on social media who have advocated for boosters.

"I'm going to follow these experts, and I'm going to go protect myself," said Welch, a 26-year-old with asthma and a liver condition. "I'm not going to wait another six months to a year for them to recommend a third dose."

While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well-protected.

Yet health care providers in the U.S. have reported in a database run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more than 900 instances of people getting third doses, an Associated Press review of the data found. Because reporting is voluntary, the full extent of people who have received third doses is unknown. It's also unknown if all of those people were actively trying to get a third dose as a booster.

"I don't think that anyone really has the tracking" in place to know how widespread it is, said Claire Hannan, executive director for the Association of Immunization Managers.

One entry in the CDC database shows a 52-year-old man got a third dose from a California pharmacy on July 14 by saying he had never received one and by providing his passport, rather than a driver's license, as identification. But when the pharmacy contacted the patient's insurance provider, it was told he had received two doses in March.

In Virginia, a 39-year-old man got a third shot from a military provider on April 27 after he showed a vaccination card indicating he had received only one dose. A review of records turned up his previous shots. The patient then told the provider that the time between his first and second doses was more than 21 days, "so they spoke to their provider, who 'authorized' them to get a third shot," an entry states.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at a recent news briefing that he knew of residents who had received third dose by using fake names, but neither his office nor the state health department could provide any evidence.

Several studies are looking at booster shots for certain at-risk groups -- people with weakened immune systems, adults over 60 and health care workers. But the verdict is still out on whether the general population might need them, said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection prevention at UCHealth, a not-for-profit health care system in Aurora, Colo. She said the best data in favor of possible boosters is for people whose immune systems are compromised.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/88amazon/]

Israel is giving boosters to older adults and several countries, including Germany, Russia and the U.K. have approved them for some people. The head of the World Health Organization recently urged wealthier nations to stop administering boosters to ensure vaccine doses are available to other countries where few people have received their first shots.

Will Clart, a 67-year-old patient services employee at a Missouri hospital, got a third dose in May by going to a pharmacy. Clart said he gave the pharmacist all of his information, but that the pharmacist didn't realize until after administering the shot that Clart's name was in the vaccination system.

"It sounded like there was a benefit to it. And there's also been talk that eventually we'll need a booster -- mine was five or six months out and so I thought well I'll go ahead, that'll give me a booster," Clart said.

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, explained in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he got a booster because of a history of lung problems, including asthma, swine flu and repeated bouts of bronchitis and pneumonia.

"I made up my mind after reading a report that states were likely to toss 26.2 million unused doses due to low demand. My decision had no effect on policy, and I saved a vaccine dose from the garbage," Rall said.

Welch, the graduate student from Maine, put the blame on people who have refused to get the vaccinated for political reasons. About 60% of eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

"Their absolute demand and screeches for freedom is trampling our public health and our communal health."

BOOSTERS FOR SOME

In California, where the delta variant has been the most common strain for weeks, some regions are experimenting with booster shots for select groups.

State and federal health officials continue to say that they're largely unnecessary and that those who are uninoculated remain at far greater risk of being infected and even more in danger of becoming seriously ill.

But in San Francisco, public health officials announced Tuesday that they would start accommodating special requests for anyone who previously received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get a supplementary dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

San Francisco appears to be the first, and perhaps the only, jurisdiction in California that is permitting the practice. As of Friday, just over 420 people had opted to get a supplemental dose, health officials said.

Dr. Naveena Bobba, San Francisco's acting health officer, said officials are not actually recommending the practice and that the move did not constitute a policy change. And Bobba said anyone seeking a supplemental shot must first speak to a doctor.

"We have full confidence in all three vaccines being used today," she said. "The vaccines work. The difference between getting covid-19 while vaccinated could be the sniffles versus suffocation if you're unvaccinated."

Dr. Robert Wachter, chairman of UC San Francisco's Department of Medicine, said those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could stand to benefit from a booster -- along with the elderly or those vaccinated more than six months ago.

For those groups, he said, the benefits of another shot "outweigh the risks."

It's unclear how many breakthrough cases in California have been among those who got that vaccine, Los Angeles County officials provided data last week showing only 0.27% of people vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson had later become infected -- compared with 0.15% of Pfizer-BioNTech recipients and 0.09% of those who got Moderna.

For the week of July 31, the average coronavirus case rate among unvaccinated Californians was 33 per 100,000 people per day, nearly five times the comparable rate of vaccinated people. And in Los Angeles County -- home to a quarter of the state's population -- the risk of being hospitalized for covid-19 is now 19 times higher among those who are not fully vaccinated than it is for those who are, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-diseases expert, said that "immunocompromised individuals are vulnerable" as data shows they "in general do not make an adequate response that we feel would be adequately protective." The Federal Drug Administration is moving to provide those with weakened immune systems extra shots.

"It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters, and we are now working on that," he said during a briefing Thursday. "And we'll make that be implemented as quickly as possible because, for us and for the individuals involved, it is a very high priority."

100,000 DAILY CASES

The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections Saturday, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South.

Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don't embrace vaccinations. Nationwide, 50% of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

"Our models show that if we don't [vaccinate people], we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our surge in early January," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said last week on CNN.

Cases bottomed out in June, averaging about 11,000 per day, but six weeks later the number is 107,143.

Hospitalizations and deaths also are increasing, though all are still below peaks seen early this year before vaccines became widely available. More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with covid-19, according to the CDC, up 30% in a week and nearly four times the number in June. More than 120,000 were hospitalized in January.

The seven-day average for deaths rose from about 270 deaths per day two weeks ago to nearly 500 a day as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths peaked at 3,500 per day in January. Deaths usually lag behind hospitalizations as the disease normally takes a few weeks to kill.

DIRE IN SOUTH

The situation is particularly dire in the South, which has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and has seen smaller hospitals overrun with patients.

In the Southeast, the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients jumped 50% to a daily average of 17,600 over the past week from 11,600 the previous week, the CDC said. Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky represent 41% of the nation's new hospitalizations, the CDC said, twice their overall share of the population.

Alabama and Mississippi have the lowest vaccination rates in the country: less than 35% of residents are fully inoculated, according to the Mayo Clinic. Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas are all in the lowest 15 states.

Alabama saw more than 65,000 doses wasted because health providers couldn't find people to take them before they expired, according to the state health officer, Scott Harris.

"That's extremely unfortunate when we have such a low vaccination rate, and of course, there are so many people in the world that still don't have access to vaccine," Harris said.

On Saturday, the CDC reported 23,903 new virus cases in Florida for Friday. The day before was another record-breaker: 22,783 new cases.

Saturday's data amounts to the highest single-day case count since the pandemic began last year as the state continues record-breaking hospitalizations for the sixth day in a row.

Florida makes up more than 20% of the nation's new cases and hospitalizations, triple its share of the population. Many rural counties have vaccination rates below 40%, with the state at 49%.

The state reported 13,747 people hospitalized for covid-19 on Saturday, breaking the state's hospitalization record for the sixth day in a row, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, with 2,750 patients in intensive care units statewide.

On Saturday, the state reported 93 new deaths, a day after reporting 199.

Dr. Leonardo Alonso, who works in several emergency rooms in Jacksonville, one of Florida's hardest-hit areas, said some hospitals are sending some covid-19 patients home with oxygen and a monitor to free beds for sicker people.

"The ICUs, the hospitals are all on a near what we call mass casualty incident. They're almost at protocols where they're overflowing," Alonso said.

In Texas, Houston officials said some patients were transferred out of the city -- one as far as North Dakota.

Dr. David Persse, Houston's chief medical officer, said some ambulances were waiting hours to offload patients because no beds were available. Persse said he feared this would lead to prolonged response times to 911 medical calls.

"The health care system right now is nearly at a breaking point. ... For the next three weeks or so, I see no relief on what's happening in emergency departments," Persse said Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by Patty Nieberg, Terry Spencer and Kelli Kennedy of The Associated Press; by Luke Money and Faith E. Pinho of the Los Angeles Times (TNS) and by Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald (TNS).