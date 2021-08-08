Few are immune from covid breakthrough

I was sitting on an examination table at an urgent care clinic, giving my history to a physician's assistant. An hour later, she would call to confirm that I was positive for covid-19.

Given the way that I felt, it was what I expected. But it wasn't supposed to happen: I've been fully vaccinated for months.

Five days earlier, I had gone to a house party in Montgomery County. There were 15 adults there, all of us fully vaccinated. The next day, our host started to feel sick. The day after that, she tested positive for covid-19. I wasn't too worried. Surely she wasn't that contagious. Surely all of us were immune. I figured I'd stay home and isolate from my family for a few days, and that would be that.

The official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline stated that, since I was fully vaccinated, I didn't need to do anything different unless I started developing symptoms. I'm an epidemiologist at a major medical research university, which has a dedicated covid exposure hotline for staff. I called it, and workers said I didn't need to do anything.

Then, I started to hear that a few other people who had been at the party were getting sick. Then a few more. At this point, 11 of the 15 have tested positive for covid.

Fortunately none of us seems to be seriously ill. When fully vaccinated people experience so-called "breakthrough" infection, they tend not to progress to serious disease requiring hospitalization. But I can tell you that even a "mild" case of covid-19 is pretty miserable. I've had fever, chills and muscle aches, and can barely get out of bed. I don't wish this on anybody.

I've been thinking about what this outbreak means. Here's what I've concluded:

State and local health departments and the CDC need to do a better job collecting and reporting data on breakthrough infections. The CDC announced in May that it was only going to collect data on breakthrough infections that led to hospitalization or death, which are fortunately rare. But that means that outbreaks like ours will fly under the radar.

Fully vaccinated people exposed to covid need to isolate at home and get tested. I thought I might be over-reacting by leaving work in the middle of the day and immediately moving to our basement at home. Now I'm glad I did.

Governments and businesses should consider bringing back masking requirements, even for vaccinated people.

Pharmaceutical companies, research institutions and governments should prioritize research into booster vaccines. At one point it seemed like two mRNA doses or a single Janssen dose might be the answer. But apparently, whether because of variants or fading immunity, being "fully vaccinated" doesn't necessarily mean you're immune. Covid-19 vaccines do an enormous amount of good. But covid-19 isn't over, even for the vaccinated. As the pandemic continues to evolve, we need to evolve with it.