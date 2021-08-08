Fordyce doctor leaves a legacy

Dr. Hugh Albert Nutt was an integral part of Dallas County and the local health scene since 1974. Born June 15, 1943, in Dr. E.E. Estes' Clinic on East Third Street in Fordyce, Doc was a hometown man with deep-set roots.

Nutt's obituary reads, "Fordyce lost a legend on Friday July 30, 2021, when Dr. Hugh Albert Nutt passed away at his home. He was a son of the late Hugh Harrison Nutt and Kitty Corrine Robertson Nutt.

"He did his residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth, Texas, and served as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy. He came back to his hometown to practice medicine in 1974.

"Dr. Nutt was always there for you, not just his friends but his patients as well. He worked hard and gave his life to Fordyce. He loved and he laughed. He tried to practice medicine to the very last, even when he didn't feel like it. He would pat his chest over his heart and say, 'It's in here.' He practiced medicine for over 50 years, mostly in Fordyce and will be remembered and thought of fondly for many, many years."

HIS OWN WORDS

Nutt discussed his life in an interview in 2017.

"I made up my mind in the ninth grade to be a doctor," Nutt said. "My granddad mostly inspired me. Dr. Robertson was my mother's father. He practiced in Rison until 1960. I remember him quite well. He was one of those old time family doctors. He still used the horse and buggy long after automobiles became popular because he said the horse knew the way home and he could sleep on the ride. His old office has been moved and is now part of the pioneer village there."

Like his grandfather, Nutt served as an inspiration to his daughter, Dr. Lindsey Walley, who returned to Fordyce to set up a partnership-practice with her father after completing her education.

Nutt played high school football as quarterback under renowned coach Jimmy "Red" Parker in Fordyce during some of the Redbugs' undefeated heydays from 1958-60.

His high school career led to a full athletic scholarship at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where he attended from 1961-64. After that, he went to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences from 1964-68.

In reference to his tutelage under Parker, Nutt said "He always told us, 'Just do your job.'"

Nutt went on to discuss his plan for studying medicine.

"The Berry plan was in place back then and dictated that every doctor went to the military for a time," Nutt said. "You had some latitude whether you went after internship or after residency. I went in after one year of residency and attended flight surgery school. I completed residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth. It's one of the most sought after residencies in the country. It's a city/county charity hospital and we did unbelievable amounts of surgery. Their motto was, 'See one, do one, teach one.' I was at Pensacola NAS for nine months then went to Chase Naval Air Station in Beeville, Texas, 50 miles north of Corpus Christi."

Nutt spent time on an aircraft carrier out of Corpus Christi before leaving the Navy as a lieutenant commander.

MEDICAL FIELD

In civilian life, he first set up shop in Harrison for the better part of a year before returning to Fordyce in 1974.

"I went in practice with Jack Dobson and Don Howard," he said.

During his half-century tending to the heath needs of Dallas County, he saw many changes to the health profession and managed to stay ahead of the curve.

The Fordyce hospital opened in 1957 and has offered continuous treatment to the public ever since. Nutt was chief of staff at Dallas County Medical Center for over 20 years before handing the reins over to his daughter Dr. Lindsey Walley.

In reference to the hospital, Nutt said, "The county took the facility back over from a corporation 18 years ago."

The facility went through several administrators in that time and Nutt said the current administrator, Ken Sanders, was doing a fine job.

"We seem to be in good financial order and the facility is in the best shape it has been in for years. We now have the rural health clinic housed within the hospital and also provide an on-call doctor 24/7 in the emergency room. It stays very busy," he said.

Although he didn't mention it, Nutt was the number one admitter of patients to the hospital and most of the improvements came under his guidance.

When asked about having a story written on his many accomplishments, he said, "Wait until I'm gone for all that."

During his Aug. 2 memorial service in Nutt's home church, Fordyce First United Methodist, two former pastors honored him. The celebration of his life was also livestreamed on Facebook.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Lay minister Dusty Rhodes spoke about the nature of the man.

"He lived larger than life. He was a wonderful doctor and oh what a gift to have him for a friend. ... I don't know if I could've handled my dad's descent into dementia as well without Dr. Nutt to counsel me through it," Rhodes said.

"I was visiting St. John's Place nursing home about a week before Doc passed. Several of the residents were sitting in the lobby and when Dr. Nutt walked in I could see the light come on every one of their faces. And that same light came into his eyes at seeing all of them," Rhodes said. "He knew his journey here on earth was coming to an end. Last Friday, he pulled up stakes and folded his tent."

The Rev. Phil Smith also gave tributes.

"Truly, Dr. Nutt had the gift of healing and a God-given calling to be a physician," Smith said. "Hugh Albert Nutt found satisfaction in his toil because of a deep passion for practicing medicine. That, too, was a gift from God. ... He was a doctor of all doctors. He had an intuitiveness and the ability to discern things about his patients.

"He'd lean over looking at your chart in the exam room, then wheel around on his stool and roll up close, his face inches from yours saying, 'Tell me what's going on.

"He even made house calls and was respected by his peers in the medical field across the state and around the nation. ... He was able to get things done quickly because when he made a referral, other physicians knew that Hugh Albert knew what he was talking about. And he had the perfect helper in his wife, Karen Sue. They were quite a team working together."

Nutt was also a shepherd, according to Smith.

"When you came in to see him, he took time to ask about your family, wanting to know what was going on in your life as well as with your health. He may not have been a heart surgeon, but he helped mend many a broken heart. He may not have set a lot of broken bones, but he counseled and comforted many a broken relationship. He didn't always have a lot to say but when he did speak people sat up and took notice," Smith said.

"He was a friend to all of us and a great friend to me." Smith said. "During a recent golf outing I asked Dr. Nutt why he didn't slow down and take more time off. Looking me straight in the eye, Nutt replied, 'Nobody wants a part-time doctor.' Despite his own serious health issues, he didn't want to quit and he didn't until the very last days.

"He had his demons, as do we all, but he overcame them through transforming grace in his life. On his 75th birthday he said, '75 is good but that's not the number I'm celebrating. I'm really celebrating 25 years of sobriety,''' Smith said.

"He gave back to his community financially in ways we'll never know because he didn't want fanfare. He loved his family and was proud of them all. Just before he passed, he looked his wife Karen in the eye and said, 'I love you but I've got to go.' Then he said, 'Goodbye.'"

Following the memorial service, Skip Milton, a regular golfing companion of the doctor said with a smile, "Hugh Albert had a way of making everyone feel like his best friend."

Following a moment's thought, Milton added, "And he loved a good joke."

In honor of his memory, the 2021 Fordyce Redbug football team voted unanimously to wear Nutt's initials, H.A.N., on their helmets this coming season.

His wife, Karen Sue Nutt, was his medical assistant for many years. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)