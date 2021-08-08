FYI: Book clubs, art tours and more

Aug. 8 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- COLLAGESHOP with Tay Butler, 1-3 p.m., Durand Room at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- A Conversation with Sidney Thompson, author of The Bass Reeves Trilogy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 9 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "March Trilogy," 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation & Mindfulness -- 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 10 (Tuesday)

Books & Brews -- "On Writing" by Stephen King, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 11 (Wednesday)

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Origami for Everyone -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via YouTube. Pick up free kits at Miller Branch Library. 646-3945.

__

Aug. 12 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Kindred" by Octavia Butler, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga in the Glade -- 6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 13 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 14 (Saturday)

Ruff Ruff Read -- With Poe, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Free Comic Book Day -- 1- a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Beyond Names & Dates -- Filling in the Stories of Our Female Ancestors, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 15 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum -- 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

2021 Small Works on Paper -- Including art by Taylor Dolan of Fayetteville, Kinya Christian of Springdale, Diana Michelle of West Fork, Eloa Jane Pereira of Fayetteville and Kendall Schulz of Bentonville, through Aug. 12, Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart. Free. 870-673-1781.

"Gone But Not Forgotten: Eureka Icons" -- Until Aug. 24, Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Art in Aviation" -- In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

"Selections From the Permanent Collection" -- Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Crystal Bridges at 10" -- A celebration of the museum's first decade, through Sept. 26, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Intimate Immensity" -- Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

"Gone Fishing!" -- A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Maxfield Parrish (1870-1966) The Lantern Bearers 1908 Oil on canvas laid down on board