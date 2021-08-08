Garland County inmate found dead

HOT SPRINGS -- A 66-year-old Garland County jail inmate died in his cell late Thursday despite efforts to resuscitate him by jail staff and LifeNet, according to information released by the Garland County sheriff's office on Friday.

The inmate, whose name has not been released yet, was found unresponsive in a housing unit cell around 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Lifesaving measures were immediately taken by on-site medical staff and LifeNet was called to the scene, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The Garland County Coroner's Office along with sheriff's investigators responded to process the scene and began a formal investigation. The body was sent to the state crime lab in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.