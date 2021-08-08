Group gathers aid for tribes

The Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars recently discussed the pandemic's effect on American Indians in New Mexico and a project to help as well as how the society is supporting students.

Sharon Stanley Wyatt, Pine Bluff resident and governor of the group, recently called the meeting for members to vote on continued support of Bacone College, the Native American College at Muskogee, Okla., and the Sequoyah National Research Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Members also heard about the project taken on by one of the society's members, Belinda Meacham Jones, to help improve conditions on the Navajo Indian Reservation at Shiprock, New Mexico.

Jones and her husband, Danny, are working through their church to improve water availability, according to a news release.

The Joneses, along with the church leaders, missions' committee, as well as the leaders and pastors of the American Indian community, led the effort to buy 15 275-gallon water tanks needed for multigenerational homes in the community of Four Corners. Each tank costs $485 and the goal has been met, according to the release.

Jones explained how the pandemic has impacted the Navajo Nation, which covers 25,000 square miles of the Four Corners region of the Southwest. It has the highest infection rate in the country. In the Navajo Nation, non-access to water is a major cause of the covid-19 crisis, according to the release.

The group assists and encourages the preservation of records and historic sites associated with their native and immigrant American ancestors. Among its activities is the awarding of Native American Scholarships to enrolled tribal members who plan to work with a tribe or nation in the field of education or social service and whose career goals involve working with Native Americans.

Eligible candidates for membership must prove lineal descendant of a Native or immigrant ancestor who participated in any capacity with each other, passive or hostile, from 1607 to 1900.

To encourage research and documentation of American Indian ancestry, a special membership certificate is awarded to those who can prove lineal descent of a native ancestor.

Members reside throughout the state and meet twice a year, with Dames of the Court of Honor and U.S. Daughters of 1812, to reaffirm their support of Native American history. Details: Sharon Wyatt at swyatt@cablelynx.com.