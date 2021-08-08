Higher education notebook

$250,000 donated

to Philander Smith

An anonymous donor has given $250,000 to Philander Smith College, giving the private higher education institution a gift that will be turned into $2,500 scholarships to 100 sophomores and juniors for the 2021-22 academic year.

The gift was made to support the "important work" being done by Philander Smith College to graduate academically accomplished scholars who are grounded as advocates for social justice, according to donor communication.

"We are so grateful that Philander Smith College is the recipient of this extremely generous and important gift. As we continue our legacy of providing opportunities for promising young scholars, it is gratifying to be supported by such a meaningful philanthropic gesture," said Philander Smith College President Roderick L. Smothers, Sr.

5 students named

'21 HBCU Scholars

Five students who are either from Arkansas or who are attending a college in Arkansas have been named 2021 White House HBCU Scholars.

They are:

• DeShawn Barnes of West Memphis, Lane College, Jackson, Tenn.

• Spencer Jones of Marion, Dillard University, New Orleans.

• Aaron Slater of Little Rock, Arkansas Baptist College, Little Rock.

• J'Nya Thompson of Dallas, Philander Smith College, Little Rock.

• Alexandria Williams of North Little Rock, Jackson State University, Jackson, Miss.

They will participate as part of the eighth group of scholars selected for the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program recognizes 86 undergraduate, graduate and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership and civic engagement.

HBCU Scholars serve as ambassadors of the Initiative and their respective institutions, participate in national and regional events, and attend the HBCU Week National Annual Conference from Sept. 7-10.

ATU honors Collins

with ag classroom

Arkansas Tech University dedicated the "Dr. James 'Jim' Collins Agriculture Classroom" last week. .

Located on the Tech Farm, the classroom and adjoining greenhouses were the location for years of horticulture lessons from Collins during his 34-year full-time teaching career.

Collins, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University and Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Louisiana State University, retired from Arkansas Tech in 2017 at the rank of professor of agriculture. He was named professor emeritus of agriculture by the Arkansas Tech board of trustees in 2021.