Historic celebration

After spending a lot of last year fighting to keep the Gay Building from being torn down, members of the Quapaw Quarter Association were able to celebrate its survival July 23 with a party at the Beaux Arts structure.

The building -- at 300 South Broadway -- was slated to become a car wash until the association and others intervened. The party was the third installment of the association's 5H Club. The name stands for History, Happy Hour and Heavy Hors d'oeuvres.

David Robinson, president of advocacy for the association, gave the history part -- a speech on the history of the large building and what he hopes might come for the structure in the future.

The association's final installment in the 5H Club summer series was held July 30 at the Taborian Hall Museum and included a look at the Dreamland Ballroom. Photos and a story on that event will be posted Aug. 15 in High Profile.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal