Immune disorders give pause on shots

When the covid-19 vaccine became available, Jennifer Coose, a 40-year-old mother of one from Bauxite, held off, fearful that the shot would trigger a dangerous reaction with her already compromised immune system.

Coose has had lupus, an autoimmune disorder, for 16 years. The disease occurs when a person's immune system attacks the person's tissues and organs. Lupus can manifest in numerous areas of the body, including kidneys, joints, brain, heart and lungs.

But the ravages of the covid-19 virus hit home for Coose. Looking at her 5-year-old son, she knew she had to protect him and herself from the virus. Children under the age of 12 can't be vaccinated at this point.

"In late June, numerous family members contracted the delta variant. Two people died. One is still hospitalized on a ventilator today," Coose said in a telephone interview. "After that heartbreaking loss, I decided to take the vaccine. I also began wearing a mask everywhere I went. I took my first Pfizer shot on July 5."

Her immediate reactions were a "slightly sore arm, hunger and sleepiness," Coose said. She took her second dose on July 22, getting it four days early.

"My symptoms included only sleepiness. I took a nap after both shots and felt fine," she said.

Coose was considered "fully vaccinated" on Thursday.

"I am very thankful I decided to take the vaccine and that it was a uneventful process," she said. "I share my story for those who have chronic illness who may be afraid of the vaccine. I have no regrets with my decision."

The covid-19 vaccines can be administered to most people with underlying medical conditions, according to the website for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency advises people with weakened immune systems, as well as those with autoimmune conditions and anyone who has previously had Guillain-Barre syndrome or Bell's palsy, to consult with their physicians about whether to get vaccinated.

"People with autoimmune conditions may receive a COVID-19 vaccine. However, they should be aware that no data are currently available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people with autoimmune conditions. People from this group were eligible for enrollment in some of the clinical trials," the organization's website says.

Arkansas' state epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, was more succinct.

"There are no pre-existing health conditions that would prevent someone from being able to receive one of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines," Dillaha said in an email. "The vaccines do not contain a live virus, so they are safe to give people with weakened immune systems. The only contraindication would be a severe allergic reaction to a previous dose of the vaccine or to a component of the vaccine."

Dr. Robert Hopkins, a professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, acknowledged that there is "relatively limited data" on people with immune suppression and autoimmune diseases taking the vaccine.

"But based on the data that we have, there's really almost nobody that shouldn't get the covid-19 vaccine," Hopkins said. "The one group that I can think of that might not get the vaccine, is a group of cancer treatments now called checkpoint inhibitors."

Those medications stimulate the patient's own immune system to attack the cancer, he said.

"It would likely be fine for someone on those medications to get a vaccine, but I would counsel cancer patients on these medications to speak with their oncologist before receiving covid vaccination," Hopkins said. "There is a lot of discussion in cancer circles about immune effects and the timing of vaccines in patients on these medications."

When it comes to patients with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune hepatitis and other autoimmune diseases, there's "no reason those folks should not get the vaccine," Hopkins said. "

"In fact, most of the treatments that are used for those conditions, which suppress the immune system, are going to put people at higher risk of getting covid or having severe forms of the illness," he said.

Dillaha agreed.

"I would strongly encourage people with pre-existing conditions to get vaccinated, especially if they have a weakened immune system due to illness or medication," Dillaha said. "People with such pre-existing conditions are at higher risk for developing severe disease if they were to get infected with the virus that causes COVID-19."

People with these preexisting conditions should consult their physicians, but should ask further questions if a doctor advises against vaccination, Hopkins said.

"If you've got a doctor that is taking care of your condition who advises you against getting the vaccine, if you have any questions whatsoever, I think you need to ask for reasons behind that recommendation," Hopkins said. "It may be that they're saying, 'I don't want you to get it right now because of the medicines you're on.'"

Hopkins said that he has talked to a number of doctors around the state and other places, and have found that some of them have misconceptions about the vaccines.

"But very rarely have I heard a doctor say, 'I am really worried about this person getting the vaccine.' It's more of an issue of trying to convince patients to get the vaccine," he said.

Coose said she did not consult the doctor treating her for lupus before deciding to get the vaccination.

"At the time I didn't feel safe going to a doctor's office due to the delta outbreak and risk of exposure. Instead I read the guidance online of the American College of Rheumatology," Coose said. "I was truly afraid of both the virus and the vaccine. I am so happy I made the vaccine choice."

According to the American College of Rheumatology's "COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Guidance Summary for Patients with Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases," studies showed that "no evidence was found to support a concern regarding the use or timing of immunomodulatory therapies in relation to vaccine safety."

Dillaha said people with these types of preexisting conditions should keep in mind that they may not respond as "robustly" to the vaccines as someone with a normal immune system.

"For that reason they should take additional precautions, such as wearing a mask whenever they are out in public, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds, and washing their hands often," Dillaha said. "If they develop any symptoms at all, they should get tested. If their test is positive and they are 12 years of age or older, they be eligible to receive treatment with monoclonal antibodies, which may help to keep them out of the hospital. If a person with a pre-existing condition comes in close contact to someone with covid-19, they would be eligible to receive the monoclonal antibodies as a way to prevent them from developing the disease."

Hopkins said he worries about those people with autoimmune diseases or who are on immune suppressant medicines "much like I worry about our children."

"When I think about the risk of catching any type of virus, whether it be covid, influenza or the common cold, I think about layers of protection," Hopkins said. "For covid, the vaccine is a very strong layer of protection, but it's not a 100%. If we layer masking on top of that, that gives you another layer. Staying a distance from people, that's another layer. The more layers that you have of protection between you and the virus, the less likely you are to become infected, the less likely you are to have severe disease."