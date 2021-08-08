Incorporations

Benton County
Bee Rustick Corp., Michelle Titsworth, 904 Peak St., Cave Springs
Stellar Holdings LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
HHS Project Graduation Inc., J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers
Skin & Tonic Esthetics LLC, Carrie Moler, 8192 S. Lakeshore Drive, Rogers
Alfie & Co LLC, Krystal Lynn Tronzano, 716 N.W. Sixth St., Bentonville
Entegrity Solar Alma 2 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers
Alaina Pinion LLC, Alaina Pinion, 3207 S.W. Amberwood Ave., Suite 2, Bentonville
Zanzibar Kitchen LLC, Happiness Shombe, 2434 W. Olrich St., Rogers
Jom Ventures LLC, Tracie Flink, 19422 N. Mount Olive Road, Gravette
Pike's At Rocky Branch LLC, Kyle J. Reidy, 204 Winesap Lane, Bentonville
Double Barrel Boone's LLC, Matthew Jason Boone, 2895 Briarwood St., Siloam Springs
Steve Obenshain Trucking LLC, Steven W. Obenshain, 5859 Arkansas 127 West, Rogers
Ozark Tattoo And Medical Supply LLC, Christopher Frederick Seaton, 1006 S.W. A St., Bentonville
JGM Construction Inc., Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez, 12531 Fire Run Road, Garfield
Schultheis Consulting LLC, Steven C. Schultheis, 12 Darian Drive, Bentonville
Sojourner-Life LLC, Dana Boland, 3207 S.W. Riverstone Ave., Bentonville
The Therapeutic Compass LLC, Sean Ryan Millhouse, 2315 S.W. Morris St., Bentonville
Riversbend Counseling Services LLC, Grasha Rigsbee, 901 S. Rainbow Road, Rogers
Sky Detailing Services LLC, Daniel A. Vega, 905 S.W. Arrowhead Bentonville Drive, Bentonville
Ashley Lauryn Experiences LLC, Ashley Lauryn Williams, 2901 S. 26th Place, Apt. 3521, Rogers
Flamenco's Property Investments LLC, Elmer Palencia Paiz, 1623 Harold King Lane, Lowell
Residential Concrete LLC, Amy K. Fruzia, 15673 Battlefield Road, Garfield
Legacy Carpet & Restoration LLC, Henry Free, 1075 E. Hickory Lane, Siloam Springs
Total Care PT Billing LLC, Christian Robertozzi, 907 S.E. Village Loop, Suite 5, Bentonville
Bogwood LLC, Kary Bernard Collier Jr., 2602 S.W. Seminole St., Bentonville
Diamond B Junk Removal, Demolition, And Hauling LLC, Cody Ryan Bragg, 15572 Lakeview Drive, Lowell
A.R.T. Content Management LLC, Amanda Taylor, 4803 W. Highlands Knolls Road, Suite 300, Rogers
Rainbow Laundry Services LLC, Justin Webster, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 1007, Bentonville
Michael J Criss LLC, Michael John Criss, 7 Coventry Drive, Bella Vista
Bash & Dash LLC, Sydney Snyder, 1421 W. Kelley Drive, Rogers
Green Hill Ventures LLC, Maria Obregon, 28 W. Wimbledon Way, Rogers
Reveille Construction Management LLC, Aaron Carnahan, 4441 W. Highland Knolls Road, Rogers
Au Sauble Lake LLC, Carol Mateer Brooks, 5429 W. Chardonnay Court, Rogers
Autume Monet LLC, Autume Monet Brunswick, 2900 N. Dixieland Road, Apt. B7, Rogers
Digital Agency 323 LLC, Charles Lauller, 108 Hailey Drive, Centerton
Bandit Trail Partners LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Sweet & Neat Cakes LLC, Manjusha Thekkeyil, 4401 S.W. Rhinestone Blvd., Bentonville
M.E. Aesthetics LLC, Carie Landrum, 10546 Napa Road, Rogers
The Clarendon Heights Property Owner's Association Inc., Brandon Sewell, 1315 Chancery Lane, Cave Springs
C T Weeks Trucking LLC, Craig Weeks, 11610 Clyde Edwards Road, Gentry
MRM Farms LLC, Myrle Morgan, 15364 Arkansas 94 North, Pea Ridge
Madison County
Reno Vitt LLC, Morgan Ashley Vitt, 146 Madison 7358, Hindsville
Washington County
Vanessa's Smart Ride Rentals LLC, Vanessa Raschelle Siver, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Rea Acupuncture PLLC, Emily Rea, 1551 Dick Smith St., Springdale
Potomac Ventures LLC, Matthew Baxter, 2411 E. Gentle Oaks Lane, Fayetteville
ACK Solutions LLC, Adam Francis Koeth, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Do Si Dos LLC, Nathan Hughes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
SABL LLC, Patrick D. Parish, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Land Of Oz Landscaping LLC, John Thomas Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Simply You Fitness & Health LLC, Jimmilee Yarbrough, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Christopher Rental Property LLC, Kentray Christopher, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Erbe Enterprises Inc., Christopher Erbe, 1605 N. Corsica Drive, Fayetteville
JB Beauty By Zaboa LLC, Zaboa Turner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Star City Spa & Resort LLC, Valerie Morris, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Malloy Aesthetics LLC, Matt Bishop, 3739 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville
Wayne Transportation LLC, Timothy Wayne Decker, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Hawkins Trucking LLC, Bobby Hawkins, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Ramsey Manor Landscapes LLC, Brent Burton, 12 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
The Untamed Shrew LLC, Kelsey Bain, 4851 Prescott St., Fayetteville
Etchosts Essentials LLC, Ivan Dorian Silva Chavez, 2867 E. Gordon Long Drive, Fayetteville
High Cotton Properties LLC, Danny Proffitt, 1134 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Christopher Holdings LLC, Kyle Christopher, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville
Jaleb Holdings LLC, James Gilmore, 2998 Mueller St., Springdale
Shear Science LLC, Evelyn Vetter, 1812 E. Furman St., Fayetteville
Dent Family Transportation LLC, Bennie Dent, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Dermott's Best Handyman LLC, Marshall Hamilton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Moon & Lucket Transportation LLC, Angela M. Moon-Washington, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Shrimply The Best Infant Aquatics LLC, Gabriela Stewart, 4012 Saint Johns Wood, Springdale
Dagobah LLC, J.A. Oseguera, 2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Big Lou LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Idiots Are Us Trucking LLC, Samuel Bench, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
World's Best Java & Pies LLC, Mary Jane Heger, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
NWA General Remodels LLC, Javier Perez Irigoyen, 806 S. Green Point Terrace, Fayetteville
R&C Garcia's Trucking LLC, Josue Garcia Diaz, 20622 Highland Drive, Springdale
Mrs. Mildred's Kitchen LLC, Dannette M. Hayward, 6701 Western Trails Drive, Springdale
Davis & Ross Trucking LLC, Damika Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
His Church Of Eldorado, A Non-Profit Organization, Adam Chlastak, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Harper Brothers Companies LLC, Isaiah Harper, 2200 W. Berry St., Fayetteville
W & C Janitoral LLC, William Gipson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Potential Opportunities LLC, Carri Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
New Media Arts Education Of NWA LLC, Ashley Darden Grisso, 604 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville
Hoffman Hauling LLC, Justin Hoffman, 20738 Justin Drive, Springdale
Matlock Industries LLC, Landen Clay Matlock, 855 Water Ave., Springdale
Southwest Bentonville Quality Medical LLC, Jason Wilson, 3383 N. Mana Court, Suite 201, Fayetteville
Oilfield Repair & Supply LLC, Alexey Alferov, 2669 E. Tulip Court, Fayetteville
Faith Angelique Yam, Professional LLC, Faith Angelique Yam, 4049 Butterfly Ave., Springdale
William C. Douglas, LLC, William C. Douglas, 2522 E. Frontier Elm Drive, Fayetteville
Tumblebus Time LLC, Michele Layne, 1247 S. Maxwell Drive, Fayetteville
The Space Studio LLC, Kelly Woodruff, 3174 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville
Darin's Hammer Time LLC, Darin Stanley Gomke, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Paisley Sister LLC, Tamara Hocut, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Gatewood Independent Dispatching LLC, Dawson Shawn Gatewood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Highway 2 Heaven & Logistics LLC, Allen Mems, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Lincoln Animal Hospital LLC, Bridger Smithers, 2331 S. Cobalt Ave., Fayetteville
Muscular Health Massage Therapy PLLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Voorpret LLC, Kevin Beasley, 7083 Sunset Ridge Circle, Springdale
Catalyst Properties LLC, Virginia Erin Helmer, 17749 Twin Maple Drive, Fayetteville
Chasewell Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Vargas Heating & Air LLC, Andre L. Vargas, 2755 N. Sierra Ave., Fayetteville
Fund With Yesenia LLC, Yesenia Sanabria, 1039 S. Gutensohn Road, Unit H 1, Springdale
Trck Transport LLC, Raul Simental, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bronx Properties LLC, Brandon Stroope, 1294 Edinburgh Loop, Springdale
Bonseye Photography LLC, Bonnie Kate Leonard, 817 E. Maple St., Fayetteville
Planet Stephens Inc., Chris Stephens, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Westside Truck & Auto Repair LLC, Kyle Holt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Val's Braid Shop LLC, Valerie Candler, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Tyra Lea Lash & Boutique LLC, Tyra Hill, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Buchanan Janitorial LLC, Darren Buchanan, 2808 W. Dove Drive, Fayetteville
Another Fundraiser LLC, Stephen Lance Cox, 220 S. School St., Fayetteville
Poolscapes Of NWA LLC, Todd Crane, 2055 S. Doral Drive, Fayetteville
Muddy Miner Supplies LLC, Solomon Jacob Baughman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hill Top Management LLC, Melissa Ann Nunley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Laday's Hairology LLC, Amanda Nicole Burt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Better Still LLC, Nathan Craig Wilburn, 300 S. Knerr Drive, Fayetteville
Auston Butler LLC, Auston Jeff Butler, 3302 Diana St., Springdale
MT Rainte Rental Investments LLC, Chad Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Davcrete LLC, Timothy Neil Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Coleson Brook LLC, J.R. Carroll, 234 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville
Rocky Mountain Medical Associates PLLC, Jessica Statz, 4238 Crosshill Lane, Springdale
Burnett's Plumbing LLC, Billie Bachman, 62 N. Double Springs Road, Farmington
4L Small Engine Repair LLC, Jazzmyn Hoskin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bree Smith Fit LLC, Brianne Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Squeeze Concrete LLC, Justin Farewell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Positive Treasures LLC, Terri Evans, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Butler Team LLC, Sarah Butler, 1284 N. Cog Hill Drive, Fayetteville
High Class Property Management & Luxury Car Rentals LLC, Robert M. Perry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Underestimated LLC, Andrea McKinney, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Airgead LLC, Greg Breen, 2683 E. Petunia Court, Fayetteville
Soccer Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Shooting Star Prints LLC, Sparchiaya Turner, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330-545, Fayetteville
NWA Speech Services LLC, Jasmine Nile, 106 S. Duncan Ave., Fayetteville
Boudoir By Zayne LLC, Zayne M. Lantz, 1651 Gallant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove
Romeo Rentals NWA LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Lakeyia's Sitting Service - M & K Trucking LLC, Lakeyia Black, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Blackburn Handyman Service LLC, Christopher M. Blackburn, 3100 Scott Lane, Springdale
Kingston Camper LLC, Robert Alexander Brooks, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Cargo Express LLC, Nicki Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Butter+Blooms LLC, Erika Jo Baker, 3627 Avon Ave., Springdale
Amber Holdings LLC, Aleander Pockrus, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
GHBM Corp., Tia Helberg, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
The Banana Factory Co., Sharmayne Mack, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Insulation Solutions Of Arkansas LLC, Kyler Epperson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Era Of The 90S LLC, Xonny Xoumphonephackdy, 3321 Indian Springs Ave., Springdale
KT Capital LLC, Terrie Madding, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Atomic Metal Ltd., Vladimir Seroff, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Health Equal Beauty LLC, Nicki Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Oasis De Plantitas LLC, Chelsea Amanda Martin-Kidd, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Mulkey Locksmith LLC, Charlene McCandless, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville
Rhodes Construction Services LLC, Demarcus J. Rhodes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Watercolors Of Centerton FM LLC, Gary S. Richardson, 4500 N. Thompson St., Springdale
The Boudin Man LLC, Denver Hollan, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
A S Professional Trucking LLC, Andres Santos-Perez, 4075 Delmon Lane, Springdale
Ton Sons Trucking LLC, Justin Meyers, 3938 N. Parkside Drive, Unit 2, Fayetteville
Depot 16 Property Investors LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Samanthe B Sews LLC, Samanthe Diane Burrow, 3049 E. Royal Drive, Fayetteville
Lawson Family Auto Brokers LLC, Daniel Anthony Lawson, 805 N. Blazing Star Drive, Fayetteville
The Goshen Farmers Market LLC, Elizabeth Mashie, 348 Clark St., Elkins
Gro Professional Janitorial & Construction LLC, Roberto Villalobos, 294 Arborside Road, Springdale.