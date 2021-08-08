Sections
Incorporations

Today at 1:00 a.m.

Benton County

Bee Rustick Corp., Michelle Titsworth, 904 Peak St., Cave Springs

Stellar Holdings LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

HHS Project Graduation Inc., J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers

Skin & Tonic Esthetics LLC, Carrie Moler, 8192 S. Lakeshore Drive, Rogers

Alfie & Co LLC, Krystal Lynn Tronzano, 716 N.W. Sixth St., Bentonville

Entegrity Solar Alma 2 LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers

Alaina Pinion LLC, Alaina Pinion, 3207 S.W. Amberwood Ave., Suite 2, Bentonville

Zanzibar Kitchen LLC, Happiness Shombe, 2434 W. Olrich St., Rogers

Jom Ventures LLC, Tracie Flink, 19422 N. Mount Olive Road, Gravette

Pike's At Rocky Branch LLC, Kyle J. Reidy, 204 Winesap Lane, Bentonville

Double Barrel Boone's LLC, Matthew Jason Boone, 2895 Briarwood St., Siloam Springs

Steve Obenshain Trucking LLC, Steven W. Obenshain, 5859 Arkansas 127 West, Rogers

Ozark Tattoo And Medical Supply LLC, Christopher Frederick Seaton, 1006 S.W. A St., Bentonville

JGM Construction Inc., Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez, 12531 Fire Run Road, Garfield

Schultheis Consulting LLC, Steven C. Schultheis, 12 Darian Drive, Bentonville

Sojourner-Life LLC, Dana Boland, 3207 S.W. Riverstone Ave., Bentonville

The Therapeutic Compass LLC, Sean Ryan Millhouse, 2315 S.W. Morris St., Bentonville

Riversbend Counseling Services LLC, Grasha Rigsbee, 901 S. Rainbow Road, Rogers

Sky Detailing Services LLC, Daniel A. Vega, 905 S.W. Arrowhead Bentonville Drive, Bentonville

Ashley Lauryn Experiences LLC, Ashley Lauryn Williams, 2901 S. 26th Place, Apt. 3521, Rogers

Flamenco's Property Investments LLC, Elmer Palencia Paiz, 1623 Harold King Lane, Lowell

Residential Concrete LLC, Amy K. Fruzia, 15673 Battlefield Road, Garfield

Legacy Carpet & Restoration LLC, Henry Free, 1075 E. Hickory Lane, Siloam Springs

Total Care PT Billing LLC, Christian Robertozzi, 907 S.E. Village Loop, Suite 5, Bentonville

Bogwood LLC, Kary Bernard Collier Jr., 2602 S.W. Seminole St., Bentonville

Diamond B Junk Removal, Demolition, And Hauling LLC, Cody Ryan Bragg, 15572 Lakeview Drive, Lowell

A.R.T. Content Management LLC, Amanda Taylor, 4803 W. Highlands Knolls Road, Suite 300, Rogers

Rainbow Laundry Services LLC, Justin Webster, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 1007, Bentonville

Michael J Criss LLC, Michael John Criss, 7 Coventry Drive, Bella Vista

Bash & Dash LLC, Sydney Snyder, 1421 W. Kelley Drive, Rogers

Green Hill Ventures LLC, Maria Obregon, 28 W. Wimbledon Way, Rogers

Reveille Construction Management LLC, Aaron Carnahan, 4441 W. Highland Knolls Road, Rogers

Au Sauble Lake LLC, Carol Mateer Brooks, 5429 W. Chardonnay Court, Rogers

Autume Monet LLC, Autume Monet Brunswick, 2900 N. Dixieland Road, Apt. B7, Rogers

Digital Agency 323 LLC, Charles Lauller, 108 Hailey Drive, Centerton

Bandit Trail Partners LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Sweet & Neat Cakes LLC, Manjusha Thekkeyil, 4401 S.W. Rhinestone Blvd., Bentonville

M.E. Aesthetics LLC, Carie Landrum, 10546 Napa Road, Rogers

The Clarendon Heights Property Owner's Association Inc., Brandon Sewell, 1315 Chancery Lane, Cave Springs

C T Weeks Trucking LLC, Craig Weeks, 11610 Clyde Edwards Road, Gentry

MRM Farms LLC, Myrle Morgan, 15364 Arkansas 94 North, Pea Ridge

Madison County

Reno Vitt LLC, Morgan Ashley Vitt, 146 Madison 7358, Hindsville

Washington County

Vanessa's Smart Ride Rentals LLC, Vanessa Raschelle Siver, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Rea Acupuncture PLLC, Emily Rea, 1551 Dick Smith St., Springdale

Potomac Ventures LLC, Matthew Baxter, 2411 E. Gentle Oaks Lane, Fayetteville

ACK Solutions LLC, Adam Francis Koeth, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Do Si Dos LLC, Nathan Hughes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

SABL LLC, Patrick D. Parish, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Land Of Oz Landscaping LLC, John Thomas Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Simply You Fitness & Health LLC, Jimmilee Yarbrough, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Christopher Rental Property LLC, Kentray Christopher, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Erbe Enterprises Inc., Christopher Erbe, 1605 N. Corsica Drive, Fayetteville

JB Beauty By Zaboa LLC, Zaboa Turner, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Star City Spa & Resort LLC, Valerie Morris, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Malloy Aesthetics LLC, Matt Bishop, 3739 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville

Wayne Transportation LLC, Timothy Wayne Decker, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Hawkins Trucking LLC, Bobby Hawkins, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Ramsey Manor Landscapes LLC, Brent Burton, 12 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

The Untamed Shrew LLC, Kelsey Bain, 4851 Prescott St., Fayetteville

Etchosts Essentials LLC, Ivan Dorian Silva Chavez, 2867 E. Gordon Long Drive, Fayetteville

High Cotton Properties LLC, Danny Proffitt, 1134 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Christopher Holdings LLC, Kyle Christopher, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville

Jaleb Holdings LLC, James Gilmore, 2998 Mueller St., Springdale

Shear Science LLC, Evelyn Vetter, 1812 E. Furman St., Fayetteville

Dent Family Transportation LLC, Bennie Dent, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Dermott's Best Handyman LLC, Marshall Hamilton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Moon & Lucket Transportation LLC, Angela M. Moon-Washington, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Shrimply The Best Infant Aquatics LLC, Gabriela Stewart, 4012 Saint Johns Wood, Springdale

Dagobah LLC, J.A. Oseguera, 2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Big Lou LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Idiots Are Us Trucking LLC, Samuel Bench, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

World's Best Java & Pies LLC, Mary Jane Heger, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

NWA General Remodels LLC, Javier Perez Irigoyen, 806 S. Green Point Terrace, Fayetteville

R&C Garcia's Trucking LLC, Josue Garcia Diaz, 20622 Highland Drive, Springdale

Mrs. Mildred's Kitchen LLC, Dannette M. Hayward, 6701 Western Trails Drive, Springdale

Davis & Ross Trucking LLC, Damika Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

His Church Of Eldorado, A Non-Profit Organization, Adam Chlastak, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Harper Brothers Companies LLC, Isaiah Harper, 2200 W. Berry St., Fayetteville

W & C Janitoral LLC, William Gipson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Potential Opportunities LLC, Carri Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

New Media Arts Education Of NWA LLC, Ashley Darden Grisso, 604 E. Lafayette St., Fayetteville

Hoffman Hauling LLC, Justin Hoffman, 20738 Justin Drive, Springdale

Matlock Industries LLC, Landen Clay Matlock, 855 Water Ave., Springdale

Southwest Bentonville Quality Medical LLC, Jason Wilson, 3383 N. Mana Court, Suite 201, Fayetteville

Oilfield Repair & Supply LLC, Alexey Alferov, 2669 E. Tulip Court, Fayetteville

Faith Angelique Yam, Professional LLC, Faith Angelique Yam, 4049 Butterfly Ave., Springdale

William C. Douglas, LLC, William C. Douglas, 2522 E. Frontier Elm Drive, Fayetteville

Tumblebus Time LLC, Michele Layne, 1247 S. Maxwell Drive, Fayetteville

The Space Studio LLC, Kelly Woodruff, 3174 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Darin's Hammer Time LLC, Darin Stanley Gomke, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Paisley Sister LLC, Tamara Hocut, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Gatewood Independent Dispatching LLC, Dawson Shawn Gatewood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Highway 2 Heaven & Logistics LLC, Allen Mems, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Lincoln Animal Hospital LLC, Bridger Smithers, 2331 S. Cobalt Ave., Fayetteville

Muscular Health Massage Therapy PLLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Voorpret LLC, Kevin Beasley, 7083 Sunset Ridge Circle, Springdale

Catalyst Properties LLC, Virginia Erin Helmer, 17749 Twin Maple Drive, Fayetteville

Chasewell Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Vargas Heating & Air LLC, Andre L. Vargas, 2755 N. Sierra Ave., Fayetteville

Fund With Yesenia LLC, Yesenia Sanabria, 1039 S. Gutensohn Road, Unit H 1, Springdale

Trck Transport LLC, Raul Simental, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bronx Properties LLC, Brandon Stroope, 1294 Edinburgh Loop, Springdale

Bonseye Photography LLC, Bonnie Kate Leonard, 817 E. Maple St., Fayetteville

Planet Stephens Inc., Chris Stephens, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Westside Truck & Auto Repair LLC, Kyle Holt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Val's Braid Shop LLC, Valerie Candler, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Tyra Lea Lash & Boutique LLC, Tyra Hill, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Buchanan Janitorial LLC, Darren Buchanan, 2808 W. Dove Drive, Fayetteville

Another Fundraiser LLC, Stephen Lance Cox, 220 S. School St., Fayetteville

Poolscapes Of NWA LLC, Todd Crane, 2055 S. Doral Drive, Fayetteville

Muddy Miner Supplies LLC, Solomon Jacob Baughman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hill Top Management LLC, Melissa Ann Nunley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Laday's Hairology LLC, Amanda Nicole Burt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Better Still LLC, Nathan Craig Wilburn, 300 S. Knerr Drive, Fayetteville

Auston Butler LLC, Auston Jeff Butler, 3302 Diana St., Springdale

MT Rainte Rental Investments LLC, Chad Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Davcrete LLC, Timothy Neil Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Coleson Brook LLC, J.R. Carroll, 234 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Rocky Mountain Medical Associates PLLC, Jessica Statz, 4238 Crosshill Lane, Springdale

Burnett's Plumbing LLC, Billie Bachman, 62 N. Double Springs Road, Farmington

4L Small Engine Repair LLC, Jazzmyn Hoskin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bree Smith Fit LLC, Brianne Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Squeeze Concrete LLC, Justin Farewell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Positive Treasures LLC, Terri Evans, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Butler Team LLC, Sarah Butler, 1284 N. Cog Hill Drive, Fayetteville

High Class Property Management & Luxury Car Rentals LLC, Robert M. Perry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Underestimated LLC, Andrea McKinney, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Airgead LLC, Greg Breen, 2683 E. Petunia Court, Fayetteville

Soccer Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Shooting Star Prints LLC, Sparchiaya Turner, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330-545, Fayetteville

NWA Speech Services LLC, Jasmine Nile, 106 S. Duncan Ave., Fayetteville

Boudoir By Zayne LLC, Zayne M. Lantz, 1651 Gallant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove

Romeo Rentals NWA LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Lakeyia's Sitting Service - M & K Trucking LLC, Lakeyia Black, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Blackburn Handyman Service LLC, Christopher M. Blackburn, 3100 Scott Lane, Springdale

Kingston Camper LLC, Robert Alexander Brooks, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Cargo Express LLC, Nicki Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Butter+Blooms LLC, Erika Jo Baker, 3627 Avon Ave., Springdale

Amber Holdings LLC, Aleander Pockrus, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

GHBM Corp., Tia Helberg, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

The Banana Factory Co., Sharmayne Mack, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Insulation Solutions Of Arkansas LLC, Kyler Epperson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Era Of The 90S LLC, Xonny Xoumphonephackdy, 3321 Indian Springs Ave., Springdale

KT Capital LLC, Terrie Madding, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Atomic Metal Ltd., Vladimir Seroff, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Health Equal Beauty LLC, Nicki Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Oasis De Plantitas LLC, Chelsea Amanda Martin-Kidd, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Mulkey Locksmith LLC, Charlene McCandless, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville

Rhodes Construction Services LLC, Demarcus J. Rhodes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Watercolors Of Centerton FM LLC, Gary S. Richardson, 4500 N. Thompson St., Springdale

The Boudin Man LLC, Denver Hollan, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

A S Professional Trucking LLC, Andres Santos-Perez, 4075 Delmon Lane, Springdale

Ton Sons Trucking LLC, Justin Meyers, 3938 N. Parkside Drive, Unit 2, Fayetteville

Depot 16 Property Investors LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Samanthe B Sews LLC, Samanthe Diane Burrow, 3049 E. Royal Drive, Fayetteville

Lawson Family Auto Brokers LLC, Daniel Anthony Lawson, 805 N. Blazing Star Drive, Fayetteville

The Goshen Farmers Market LLC, Elizabeth Mashie, 348 Clark St., Elkins

Gro Professional Janitorial & Construction LLC, Roberto Villalobos, 294 Arborside Road, Springdale.

Print Headline: Incorporations

