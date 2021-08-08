Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 8-8-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Michael Henry Pugh, 56, and Terssa Ann Carter, 58, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 2.

Rudolf Mans, 45, and Gayla Elizabeth Tackett, 42, both of White Hall, recorded Aug. 3.

Roderick Oneal Scruggs, 39, of Pine Bluff, and Deshunnon S. Cannady, 51, of Gould, recorded Aug. 3.

Danny Gene Powell, 65, and Stephanie Marie Keener, 40, both of Sherrill, recorded Aug. 3.

Mark Avant Bell, 54, and Joyce Ann Wilson, 54, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 5.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Malina Hilborn v. Abu Chowdhury, granted Aug. 3.

Sarah Smith Ferguson v. Mederik Ferguson, granted Aug. 3.

Christopher Dardenne v. Miranda Dardenne, granted Aug. 4.

Peter Nguyen v Huxen D. Tran, granted Aug. 4.

Dewight Wayne Logan v. Areial Samon Logan, granted Aug. 4.