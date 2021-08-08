Just give us a year

Just when you thought that Uncle Sucker didn't care about the national debt and all-too-free spending, just when you thought he couldn't add or subtract--or, more likely, couldn't multiply--just when you thought that the nation's printing presses were permanently stuck on overdrive, a news story bubbles to the top of the front pages: The U.S. of A. certainly can pinch pennies and do things on the cheap.

Unfortunately, some of our allies will die for it. But we all knew that was going to happen anyway.

Right?

The State Department has made things a little easier for thousands of Afghans who helped American forces during the war. Now that America is in full retreat from Afghanistan--and we are--and now that the Taliban are taking over huge swaths of the country--and they are--some of our former translators, truck drivers and even media guides need protection from the tender mercies of Taliban "justice." A new refugee resettlement program will make it easier for some Afghans to come to this country, emphasis on some.

Dispatches say that the poorest Afghans might be left without seats on the last helicopters out.

"The expanded program likely would exclude the poorest Afghans from making use of the new rules," The Wall Street Journal reports. "Afghans that are referred to the program will need to apply from a third country, and cover the costs of travel and lodging on their own."

And then, processing time could take a year or more. You know how the government operates.

How, pray tell, would a man making $10 a week American, with a family, living deep in the Koh-i-Baba mountains, hours away from an airport by motorized vehicle (weeks away by foot), be able to afford a plane ticket to a "third country," find a translator and legal assistance, and find shelter and food for a year or more, before the American government comes through with a safe place to stay? According to the report: "U.S. officials on Monday said the U.S. has no plans to provide lodging or other aid to applicants."

Apparently this is the time when the Biden administration decides to balance the checkbook.

There is a reason the administration is getting pressure from both right and left. This is a bipartisan issue. Maybe because it's common sense. For starters, and only for starters, it would be the right thing to do, to take care of those who helped the United States when our troops needed them.

And long-term, what message does it send to those living on the next battlefield when America abandons allies on the road out of town? As a secretary of state named Henry Kissinger once said, it may be dangerous to be a friend of the United States in this world, but it often proves fatal to be her ally.

Somewhere in those $2.5 trillion or $3 trillion or $700 billion national plans, in a $6 trillion budget, you'd think that our representatives in Washington, D.C., could see far enough into the future to carve out a few million dollars or so to find these people safe havens, out of the line of fire. And out of the line of hanging, stoning, and other ways the Taliban have of punishing infidels.

Even if Americans have short memories, the world doesn't.

According to dispatches, as many as 20,000 visas for Afghans are still to be processed at the State Department. That's fewer people than live in Sherwood, Ark. This country can afford to house them in safety for a year until they're able to make it elsewhere on their own.

The State Department put out a statement on Afghanistan last week when the press came a-calling on this problem: "The U.S. objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan."

Really? Because it appears as though the objective is to get out of Dodge as fast as possible. And to leave Afghanistan unsecured and turbulent. Until the Taliban take over, that is. Those people know how to keep order. And if you doubt it, you might lose a tongue, hand or head.

If what is happening in Afghanistan right now is peaceful and secure, what would hostile, agitated and uncertain look like?