Didn't create the mess

Mike Masterson writes that today's youth have not learned to respect character, behavior, and reliability in other people. He invokes the "good old days" when people respected the flag, old people, religion, and an honest handshake.

I wonder if Masterson has forgotten the history of human attitudes toward other people. Passing over millennia of wars, genocide, and general oppression, I would remind him of the history of our own country.

The dignity and worth of Native Americans was ignored by the white settlers who first arrived here. The talents, aspirations, and self-respect of women are even now not wholly valued in public and private life. Black people would surely disagree with Masterson's thesis regarding "today's me-first nation."

The disparagements and demonization he sees in the present generation have been around for a long time. In the past 300 years we have taken some steps toward a more humane and respectful society, but we have still a long way to go. This generation has inherited a complicated mess, but this generation didn't create it.

ETHEL SIMPSON

Fayetteville

That we call a rose ...

What's in a name? Big, big bucks if the name is Biden.

YVONNE SAMONS

Little Rock

Not working for us

Citizens of Arkansas: It appears this Republican government is not working for all our population. They are killing us with this covid crisis. We need some Democrats to level the division. Those people in the Arkansas Legislature are wolves in sheep's clothing. Beware!

GLENDA HILL

Alexander

Who will save state?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently commented that critical race theory would not be taught in our public schools when she was governor. She also commented that America was the greatest country in the history of the world. I beg to differ.

Great countries don't engage in genocide on their native inhabitants; great countries don't enslave people based on their skin color; great countries don't steal property from citizens based on ethnicity and then place them in internment camps; great countries don't enact voting laws making it more difficult for minority citizens to vote (consider recent acts in Texas and Georgia); great countries don't deny their citizens the fundamental right of health care and on and on and on.

The real history of America needs to be taught in public schools, not as a criticism, but as a matter of fact. I believe the closest this country got to greatness was under FDR, when we defeated the evil of fascism in World War II. Ironically, Sanders helped Donald Trump propagate his love of authoritative systems of government such as fascism. She still seems to support the man who tried to overthrow our democracy.

Sanders stated she wants to save Arkansas from the extreme left. Who is going to save us from Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the extreme right?

JOHN ROLLANS

Little Rock

For children's health

As a retired teacher, I am having difficulty comprehending why the Arkansas Legislature overwhelmingly professes that parents should be able to "make the choice" as to whether or not to wear masks in schools when numerous school districts across this state are wanting their students to mask up to minimize the spread of covid.

Collectively, the same body did not let parents decide any of the following: statewide testing, school uniforms, vaccinations, grading systems, attendance policies, school schedules, budgets, etc. Yet, somehow during a historic pandemic that is wreaking havoc on our health-care systems, businesses and the lives of our citizens, they ignore their own state data, scientists, educators, doctors and citizens who agree that masking is our only protection against those who are not vaccinated. As with multiple laws to protect "voting rights," Act 1002 seems right in line with a political power play. The difference is costly and will be on their hands.

Across our nation, hospitalizations of children are increasing exponentially. If years of extensive student state testing statistics and trend data can drive state assessments for school budgets and mandated interventions along with school improvement plans without parental choices or input, why, oh why, would an elected body of legislators choose to ignore the overwhelming covid data that clearly puts all at risk?

Let's collectively advocate for our children's health as robustly as we monitor their learning comprehension and application of skills. As a teacher I learned early on that data-based decisions drive instruction. It should be the same for the health of our children.

NANCY FISCHER

Jacksonville

Brings sanity, hope

A recent letter in the Democrat- Gazette, whose writer I will spare further ignominy by not naming, blustered forth an attack on John Brummett that displayed the kind of dismal, unfortunately widespread ignorance and lack of critical thinking that presently threatens our state, country, and world. Brummett is a bright star among the Democrat-Gazette columnists. Each week I look forward to his work for words of sanity and hope.

I would like to take this opportunity to also praise another of the newspaper's shining stars who has been too often ignorantly maligned: Philip Martin. Both of these men for a good long time have rewarded us with feasts of words expressing high intelligence, broad knowledge, and deep compassion. Long may they wave!

WILLIAM P. WILCOX

Pine Bluff

Made the difference

I am fully vaccinated. I am now isolating at home from the breakthrough virus. I am thankful I didn't have to go to the hospital. The vaccine made the difference.

Take the vaccine. Wear a mask.

DONNA LOE

Little Rock