LIVE! in NWA: Opal Agafia in Eureka; comedy at Bike Rack, The Grove

The Summer Music Series in Basin Park continues Aug. 13 with a 5 p.m. concert by Opal Agafia. Agafia is a Fayetteville-based musician who embodies the sounds of the Ozark Mountains: a little soul, a little roots, a little rock 'n' roll, a little old-timey swing -- and a lot of heart. Drawing from many genres, Agafia blends the best elements of soul, blues, jazz, gospel, country, swing and traditional mountain music into a sound that captures the past and boldly pushes ahead.
She will be joined by Red Oak Ruse. The outdoor concert is free to the public and takes place at 4 Spring St., Basin Spring Park, in Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org; opalagafia.com.
BENTONVILLE
• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.
• Fuzzy Logic will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St. facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing.
• Buddy Shute & The Motivators perform with the Jeff Horton Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.
• B'ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. bentonvillecomedy.com.
• Ashtyn Barbaree will perform at 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at Osage Park, 700 16th St. downtownbentonville.org.
EUREKA SPRINGS
• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Aaron Walker performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Rasta performs at 2 p.m. Aug. 14; and Traveling Squirrels performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.
• Route 358 performs at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. gotahold.beer.
FAYETTEVILLE
• Rocket Coma will perform with guests Ghost Cities at 8 p.m. today, Aug. 8; Lost Dog Street Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10; Eli Young Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 & 12; Divas on Fire will perform a Tribute to Aretha at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 for Happy Hour; Camp Dial Up performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 13; and Carson Attaway performs with guest Kevin Powers at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.
Tickets are $10 for Coma; $15-$17 for Lost Dog; $15-$30 for Eli; $7 for Divas; $17 for Dial Up; and $20 for Carson.
• Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/BenHarrisGuitar.
• Sierra Carson, Ashtyn Barbaree and Bree Ogden will perform at 9 p.m. Aug. 12 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. facebook.com/kingfishbar.
• Lucas Parker Band performs with Jessica Paige at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. $15. 236-2404; prairiestreetlive.com.
FORT SMITH
• Candlebox will perform at 8 p.m. today, Aug. 8, with Of Limbo at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. $25-$39. templelive.com.
• Jackie Darlene performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 13; and the Oklahoma Moon Trio performs at 7 p.m. Aug 13 on the patio at The Bakery District, 70 S. 7th St. bakeryfs.com.
LOWELL
• Stand-up comedian Finesse Mitchell performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 12; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Aug. 13; and 7 & 9:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. $20. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.
ROGERS
• The Black Crowes ($40-$237) perform with Dirty Honey at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10; The Avett Brothers ($45-$89.50) perform with guest Robert Earl Keen at 7 p.m. Aug. 13; and Alanis Morissette ($110.50-$345) performs with Garbage, and Cat Power at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.
• Los Veleros performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Mavis Wine Co., 718 N. Second St. digjazz.com.
• The Jakob's Ferry Stragglers will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13; and Boom! Kinetic performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.
General admission/lawn seating is free, but registration is required. Table reservations available for $20-$25.
SILOAM SPRINGS
• Conrad Lenzmeier will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Creekside Taproom, 100 E. Alpine St. discoversiloam.com.
SPRINGDALE
• Ashtyn Barbaree will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.
• Leah and the Cocktail Club will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 13; and Kirk Lanier performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.
