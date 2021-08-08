Local notes: Tontitown Police collecting school supplies

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than a one-day supply of all blood types. While covid-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected. On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Siloam Springs area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

• Siloam Springs Community Blood Drive, The Community Building – Community Room, 110 N. Mt. Olive, in Siloam Springs 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 12

The drive is supported by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary.

Information: cbco.org.

ASSE

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with your community high school, is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 for the next academic year. Students from all over the world, places like Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and Ukraine, to name a few, are excited to study in the USA; all they need now is you.

Loving and caring host families are the cornerstone of the program and vital to its mission of bridging the gap between people, cultures, and nations. During this time of social distancing, we need to look forward to and celebrate opportunities to bring humanity back together. By generously opening your home to a young person from overseas, you and your family help continue the global commitment to increasing international peace, understanding, and unity. ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture -- food, sports, shopping, and more. They also love to share their own culture with their host families -- who welcome them not as guests, but as family members – giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.

In addition, ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses, along with health, accident, and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected for participation based on academics and good citizenship. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries, and personal interests.

ASSE's top concern is the health of our host families, host communities, and exchange students. Even as the U.S. and many other countries continue to live under temporary stay-at-home orders, ASSE would like to reassure you that these students will not travel unless it is considered safe to do so by the U.S. and foreign governmental agencies entrusted with public health and safety.

Information: (800) 677-2773 or host.asse.com.

Writers' Colony

"Words in the Garden" is a weekly literary reading series from the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow and the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library. Every Wednesday through the summer at 4:30 p.m., a local and/or visiting WCDH writer-in-residence will present a reading and Q&A under the tent in the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library Garden, 188 Spring St. (south of the Carnegie Library Gardens Building). The readings are free and open to all. On Aug. 11, the event will feature writer-in-residence and winner of the 2021 "My Time" fellowship DW McKinney and local writer Laura Matson Hahn.

The Writers' Colony has announced the winners of the 2021 "Celebrate! Maya Project" fellowship, which invited young writers, ages 18 to 25, to explore social justice issues including racial discrimination, women's rights, and/or educational disparity. Two winners, Ethan Richmond from Madison, Conn., and Melan White from Cincinnati, Ohio, were selected for their writing projects' insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication. They will each receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, and it will be the first stay at a writers' colony for both writers.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Tontitown Police

The Tontitown Police Department is collecting school supplies 24 hours a day in their lobby at 235 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. through Aug. 13. Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to help pay any unpaid lunch accounts for area students. Monetary donations should be dropped off from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Information: (479) 361-9168 or email ddelille@tontitownar.gov.