Memories of happy childhood link Taylor's collection, Titus' sanctuary

We all have something -- or somewhere -- that fires up the serotonin just by holding it or seeing it: the woods where you grew up playing hide and seek, a Barbie Doll collection that dates back to the 1950s, a cabinet full of your mother's old copper cookie cutters, the room in your house that makes you feel the most peaceful. Today we kick off a new feature we've titled "My Favorite Things," through which we invite Northwest Arkansans to share those special things or places that brings them joy. And we're starting with Eureka Springs residents Zeek Taylor and Dick Titus. Taylor is an internationally known artist who has been the recipient of the Arkansas Governor's Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement. His artwork has been found in the governor's mansion, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Museum Store and the Arkansas Art Center. Titus is a well-respected and talented handyman who is known for being able to fix just about anything; the couple own an historic Victorian home in Eureka Springs they've been renovating themselves over decades.

Zeek Taylor

What I collect: I collect vintage watercolor paint tins.

How/when/why the collection began: I started the collection about 15 years ago. I spotted the first one, a rather plain black Prang tin, at a flea market. It brought back memories of the one I had when I was a child. Being a sentimentalist, I couldn't resist buying it. Following that purchase, I immediately began looking for more tins to buy, and the collection began.

What appeals to you about these items? I am a professional artist, and I specialize in watercolors. My mother gave me my first paint set, and I immediately began painting with it. Using that little watercolor tin when I was a child was the beginning of my lifelong love for painting. I think nostalgia is one of the reasons people collect what they do.

What's the most expensive item in the collection? One of the larger paint tins is worth around $80. An average price for most in the collection is between $20 and $40.

Where do you find most of the items in your collection? Flea markets? Thrift stores? Estate sales? I started picking up the tins at antique shows and flea markets. I've resisted looking for them on eBay. I think that would be too easy, and I would probably buy too many. Part of the fun of collecting for me is the on-site hunt and actually finding the item. Also, a sizable portion of my collection has been gifts from friends, fellow artists and collectors of my work.

What's the most meaningful piece in your collection, and why does it pack more of an emotional wallop? The very first tin that I bought, the Prang paint set, is still my favorite. It is exactly like the one I had as a child and brings back memories of me as a budding artist who fell in love with color.

What do people say about your collection? Many people who see the collection point out a particular tin and tell me that's one like they had as a child. Each year I open my home and studio to the public during the White Street Studio Walk, and many visitors to my home photograph the collection. When James Dean, author of the "Pete the Cat" books, visited my studio, his wife reported back to me that Dean was envious of my collection. I thought that was cool.

Will you ever run out of room for your collection and, if so, do you have a plan in that event? Fortunately, the watercolor tins are small, and I can always find room for one more. I've told myself "just one more" many times, and that has left the door open to add to the collection. When I spot one, I can't leave a good tin behind.

Dick Titus

My favorite space is the workshop next to my house. Before the building became my workshop it was a neighborhood fire station that was in operation before 1897.

Why? I love the workshop because it is a space for only me. Everything in this building has a designated spot, and I love being organized.

If I could change one thing about it, it would be: I would like for it to be wider. That would allow me to add some larger tools that require additional floor space.

The item in this space that I love the most is: a sheet metal toolbox that my father made when he was a young man. The item that holds second place is my father's very old Snap-on tool chest.

The item in this space that I use the most is: not a thing. It is the peace and tranquility that I experience in my workshop, which is occupied by the memory of my father.

The comment I hear most often about this space is: Most people appreciate how organized the garage is. There's a lot of stuff in a small space, but everything is easily accessible.

If you had to describe this room in three words, what would they be? I tried to buy this building from the city for about 40 years before I finally purchased it. My three words are: "Worth the wait."

Have a collection or space you would like to share? Contact us at LHightower@nwadg.com. We'd love to hear from you!

