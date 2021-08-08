Education notebook

LITTLE ROCK -- Nearly 100 Arkansas school systems are taking the state up on its offer of a second chance to provide an off-campus digital instruction program to their students.

The districts are those that did not initially submit learning plans for remote learners to the state by a May 1 deadline. Bryant, Fayetteville, Hot Springs and Jonesboro are among the districts in the latest group.

This second round of applicants means that nearly all of the state's 262 school districts and charter school systems have made arrangements of varying kinds for delivering instruction to students whose families choose for them to receive public school instruction away from the traditional school classroom.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education announced July 24 that it was reopening an opportunity for districts to propose digital learning plans -- and accompanying waivers of some state laws and rules -- for state review and state Board of Education approval.

The second chance came as the daily number of new covid-19 cases in the state spiked into the thousands.

The state Education Board is expected to give temporary approval to the second round of district plans and waivers at its meeting Thursday. The board approval will provide districts with a temporary virtual option while their digital learning plans are being evaluated by the state agency.

Each school district must agree to submit a full digital learning plan to the state by 5 p.m. Sept. 1.