Mystery plants, caper, iresine and plume flower

Mystery Plants – capers, plume flower, iresine

Capers – Capparis spinosa. Probably most of us are familiar with a small jar of pickled capers from the grocery store, but surpisingly, I found them growing in a garden in LR at Urbana Farmstead on Monday. Her plants came from family plants from Italy. They are growing in average soil. These perennial plants die back to the ground in the winter but emerge in the spring. The round, succulent like leaves are reminiscent of creeping Jenny (which someone guessed), but the flowers are amazing and quite large. Native to the Meditterean, the plant is very drought resistant, needs little cultural care, requires good drainage, and is practically free of diseases and insect pests—sounds like my kind of plant.

We tasted both the seed and the upopened flower bud—both were bitter and peppery. Pickled is much better.Here is an interesting link to an article about growing them; http://sfp.ucdavis.edu/pubs/brochures/Capers/

Iresine or gizzard plant. This member of the amaranth family is an annual foliage plant which needs 6 hours of sun per day. It benefits from some shade in the afternoon in the south. The foliage is intensely pink or purple—but there are other varieties with green and yellow foliage. It can grow up to 3 feet tall, but can be pinched to make it grow more fully. It will not overwinter outdoors, but is easily rooted from cuttings.

Justicia carnea, commonly called flamingo flower or Jacobinia is a tropical flowering annual plant which blooms well in the shade. It may overwinter in a mild winter in central or southern Arkansas. Native to North America it is a shrub where it is winter hardy.

