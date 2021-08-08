• Britney Spears' father said in a court filing that there are "no grounds whatsoever" to remove him from the conservatorship that controls his daughter's money and affairs. James Spears "has dutifully and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter's estate without any blemishes on his record," says the filing made Friday. James Spears also said that court-appointed professional Jodi Montgomery, who oversees Britney Spears' life decisions while her father handles her money, called him distraught last month and sought his help with his daughter's mental health struggles. Montgomery and her lawyer said in response that James Spears "misrepresented and manipulated" the call to use it to his advantage. James Spears' filing was in response to court papers filed a day earlier by Britney Spears' new attorney, Matthew Rosengart, which requested an emergency hearing to suspend her father from the conservatorship. James Spears said Rosengart "does not (and cannot) specify what the wrongdoing is" to prompt such a suspension. James Spears stepped aside from the part of the conservatorship that controls his daughter's life decisions in 2019, with Montgomery taking over, though her status remains temporary. The allegations made by Britney Spears at hearings in June and July that seem to have spurred Rosengart's call for her father's removal, including "serious allegations regarding forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights," are "untested" and involve issues that have long been Montgomery's responsibility, not his, James Spears' filing said. The fighting has grown increasingly heated, and increasingly public, since Britney Spears' dramatic testimony at a hearing June 23, when she told a judge, "I just want my life back." A hearing to address Rosengart's petition to remove James Spears is scheduled for Sept. 29.

• Ed Sheeran will perform in a concert to kick off the National Football League's season opener next month in Florida. The NFL announced Friday that Sheeran will headline a pregame concert Sept. 9 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa. The British pop star's performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys. A portion of the performance will appear on pregame programs on NBC and the NFL Network, while the full show will be streamed on NFL.com along with the league's Facebook page and app. Sheeran is a four-time Grammy winner who took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his bestselling album "Divide." He recently released the single "Bad Habits."