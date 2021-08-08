Lisa Worledge of the U.K.’s Bat Conservation Trust exclaimed “What an Olympian!” after a tiny Nathusius’ pipistrelle bat flew 1,254 miles from Britain to Russia before falling prey to a cat, with scientists hoping the flight will teach them about climate-change effects.

Matt Neuling of Perryville, Mo., said that if his buddy hadn’t been with him, “there was no way I could have pulled it out of the water,” as he broke a state bow-fishing record by snagging a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp at Lake Perry.

Robert DeCandido, “Birding Bob,” who’s guided bird walks in New York City’s Central Park for 25 years, says Barry the barred owl, whose presence and demeanor made it beloved, was only about a year old when it died in a crash with a park maintenance vehicle.

Chokwe Antar Lumumba, mayor of Jackson, Miss., says $120,000 approved for the city zoo to keep its operating license will pay for such necessities as feeding and caring for the animals after the Parks and Recreation Department took over management from a private company.

Marc Arancibia, a director of the company that manages the Jackson, Miss., Convention Complex, helped persuade the city to spend $570,000 in federal coronavirus relief money to help run the facility, which was in danger of closing after getting hammered by the pandemic.

Blake Edward Pa-tat, 30, an employee at the Oconee County sheriff’s office in Georgia, was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a prisoner and violating his oath of office just a few months after graduating from the course for jailers.

Cody Richard Griggers, 28, a fired Georgia sheriff’s deputy arrested in an investigation of a violent extremist group, was sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing 11 unregistered guns.

Charles Fuentes, 56, was charged with receiving stolen property and held in lieu of $25,000 bond after Kansas City, Mo., police recovered pieces of a 400-pound, 7-foot-tall statue of an American Indian woman that had been stolen and cut apart.

David Lidstone, 81, a New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he squatted for 27 years, growing food, cutting firewood and tending to his pets and chickens, has been inundated with offers from as far away as California for a new place to live.