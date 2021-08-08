Nicole Elizabeth SandersSpencer Christian Donaldson

St. Edward Catholic Church was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 31, for the marriage of Nicole Elizabeth Sanders and Spencer Christian Donaldson. The Rev. Lawrence Frederick officiated.

Parents of the bride are Dr. Kelli Keene Sanders and Christopher Gus Sanders of Sherwood. Her grandparents are Theresa and Dr. Robert D. Keene, also of Sherwood, and the late Margaret and Bernard Sanders of North Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Tanya Edwards Donaldson of Stuttgart and Darrell Donaldson Jr. of Nashville, Tenn. He is the grandson of Linda and the late Carroll Gordon Edwards, also of Stuttgart, and Pat and Darrell Donaldson of Hampton.

Music for the ceremony was by organist Phillip Quick.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a sleeveless ivory satin ball gown with thin shoulder straps. Her cathedral-length veil was embellished with appliqued lace flowers and beading. She carried a rounded white bouquet of alabaster garden roses, lisianthus and wax flower.

Maid of Honor was Jessica Adkins of Huntsville. Bridesmaids were Margaret Turner of Atlanta; Jaci Hayes of New York; Emily Stockalper of Springdale; Ariel McDonald Johnson of Tampa, Fla.; and Rachel Hartmann of Somerset, Ky. They wore A-line gowns of bobbinet and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girl was Sawyer Kate Hively of Wynne.

Best man was Kelly Stroh of Almyra. Groomsmen were Morgan Reynolds of Allen, Texas; Alex Becerra of Dallas; Timothy Edmonson of Stuttgart; and Caleb Sanders of Sherwood. Guests were seated by Ben Turner and Charlie Turner, both of Atlanta, and Harrison Jordan of Mobile, Ala.

A reception was held at the Junior League of Little Rock Building. Guest tables were covered with white flax linen and sage gauze table runners and centered with arrangements of garden roses and lisianthus on gold stands and in pedestal bowls.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in biology from Hendrix College and is a doctor of dental medicine student at the University of Louisville.

The groom attended Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas State universities and is employed in sales in the hospitality industry.

The couple will reside in Louisville, Ky., after a honeymoon in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.