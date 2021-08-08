No show taxi ride puts pair on road together

Cynthia Waters would have missed her bus and been late for work if it hadn't been for Donald Johnson. He would have missed meeting her if it hadn't been for her late taxi.

Cynthia had been visiting her aunt in Little Rock for the weekend in April 1978, and when it was time for her to go home to Huttig her aunt called a taxi to take her to the bus station.

"We waited and waited on the taxi, and I was like, 'Please, I've got to get home to work later,'" Cynthia says.

From her backyard, Cynthia's aunt saw Donald in his backyard washing his car. She knew Donald and his family -- his father was the minister of her church -- and she called over to him, asking if he could give Cynthia a ride.

"We didn't have any other way for me to get there," Cynthia says. "My aunt didn't have a car."

Cynthia was flustered and anxious when he picked her up, worried about whether she would make it back on time, so she didn't really pay much attention to her impromptu chauffeur.

"He said, 'Well, if you're ever in town again, will you give me a call?' I'm like, 'Man, I'm trying to get out of here,'" Cynthia says. "I couldn't even think. And it wasn't a full-blown flirt."

When she settled into her seat on the bus, she considered his invitation and realized she wasn't opposed to the possibility of seeing him again.

Donald called her later, and they began having frequent phone conversations and exchanging letters.

They had gotten to know each other pretty well by the time her aunt invited her and her little sister to come back for a Vacation Bible School trip to Libertyland in Memphis. Cynthia and her sister rode the bus to the amusement park, but Cynthia rode home with Donald.

"That was our first date," she says.

They had walked around the amusement park together all day, riding rides, playing games and talking.

"We had some fun. His baby sister was there and her friend and they rode back in the car with us, too," she says.

A few weeks later, in July, Donald took Cynthia to opening day of Magic Springs in Hot Springs.

"I met some of his friends on that trip," she says.

One of Cynthia's friends was also dating a guy in Little Rock, and they rode the bus together back and forth from the capital city on weekends.

The mother of one of Donald's friends was hosting a banquet on behalf of an organization she was involved with on Christmas Eve that year, and Cynthia and Donald were in his car on the way to that event when he proposed.

"He had the ring in his glove compartment," she says. "This boy proposed while he was driving."

He's not sure why he didn't even slow down to pop the question.

"I just kind of decided to do it that way," he says. "I don't know why."

They had discussed marriage so she wasn't shocked, but she was a little surprised by his method. They shared their happy news with guests that night, but Cynthia's family didn't find out about their engagement until she went back home to Huttig the next day.

"We went to his mom's house on Christmas morning and I'll never forget, I don't think they were planning on me being there and I think they went and secretly found me a gift," she says. "I remember them giving me a gown."

They were married at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 1979, in Huttig.

Donald was late getting to the church on their wedding day, and Cynthia's brother cracked jokes about it.

"He said, 'See, I told you that boy wasn't going to come all the way down here from Little Rock to marry you,'" she says.

She soon learned that, as his family and friends caravanned in 13 cars from Little Rock and beyond to the wedding in Huttig, his sister had a flat tire and they had all paused to help her to get back on the road.

They stopped in El Dorado for their wedding night and then went on to Little Rock, where they settled into a new house, a gift from Donald's father.

The Johnsons have three children. Donald "Ray" Johnson Jr. lives in North Little Rock; Kari Johnson, aka Kari Faux, lives in Houston, and Kamesha Lewis in Belleville, Ill. They have five grandchildren.

Cynthia retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield; Donald retired from Skippy Foods.

About 10 years after they married, Donald surprised Cynthia with tickets to a marriage conference.

"I broke out in a sweat and I said, 'Oh, no, what's wrong? What's going on?'" she says. "But that was so awesome. Marriage is not something that you just learn one time. It takes every day. It takes learning and it takes sacrifice. It takes all of your life."

That has been Donald's slow and steady attitude all along.

"Go in to the marriage thinking it's going to be forever rather than a temporary situation," he says. "It's a lifetime commitment."

