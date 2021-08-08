Sections
OBU lists honors students

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 4:32 a.m.

Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia recently named students to its Spring 2021 President's and Dean's lists, including local students., according to a news release.

PRESIDENT'S LIST

To be named to the President's List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Area honorees are:

Jefferson – Jazmyn Parker; Leola – Emilee Webb;

Monticello – Katelyn Bayless, Greg Bryant;

Sheridan – Jenna Barnes, Madeline Martin, David Rainwater, Ashley Sweeney;

Sherrill – Sara Hulse;

White Hall – Christina Beger, Michaelyn Ferrell.

DEAN'S LIST

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Area honorees are:

Fordyce – Jack Brent;

Pine Bluff – Kaitlyn Bolton;

Rison – Sarah Orr, Emily Stover;

Sheridan – Luke Hill, Noah Pruitt, Logan Talley;

Sparkman – Sidney Pigott, Katie White;

Stuttgart – Jennie Davis, Meredith Medford;

White Hall – Kaleigh Casada, Hunter Smith, Clara Taylor.

