OBU lists honors students

Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia recently named students to its Spring 2021 President's and Dean's lists, including local students., according to a news release.
PRESIDENT'S LIST
To be named to the President's List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Area honorees are:
Jefferson – Jazmyn Parker; Leola – Emilee Webb;
Monticello – Katelyn Bayless, Greg Bryant;
Sheridan – Jenna Barnes, Madeline Martin, David Rainwater, Ashley Sweeney;
Sherrill – Sara Hulse;
White Hall – Christina Beger, Michaelyn Ferrell.
DEAN'S LIST
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Area honorees are:
Fordyce – Jack Brent;
Pine Bluff – Kaitlyn Bolton;
Rison – Sarah Orr, Emily Stover;
Sheridan – Luke Hill, Noah Pruitt, Logan Talley;
Sparkman – Sidney Pigott, Katie White;
Stuttgart – Jennie Davis, Meredith Medford;
White Hall – Kaleigh Casada, Hunter Smith, Clara Taylor.