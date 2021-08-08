MOTOR SPORTS

Gibbs, 18, wins Xfinity race

Ty Gibbs passed road race ace AJ Allmendinger after a restart with four laps to go and won the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. It was the third win in 10 Xfinity races this season for the 18-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. Points leader Austin Cindric was third, Pole-sitter Justin Allgaier fourth, and Harrison Burton fifth. Gibbs is a part-time rookie driver in the series this season, concentrating on the ARCA Series. Allmendinger passed Gibbs going out of the first turn on the final restart, swinging wide left in the runoff area of the hard, 90-degree downhill right-hander and headed up through the esses. Gibbs gradually closed back in and drove his No. 54 Toyota past Allmendinger coming to the front straightaway with two laps to go on the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen layout and pulled away ever-so-slightly to the victory.

Hill claims Trucks victory

Pole-sitter Austin Hill won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, taking the victory when lightning struck nearby and rain halted the race with 11 laps to go. Hill held off John Hunter Nemechek on a restart with 15 laps left as thunderstorms neared, with Sheldon Creed, Todd Gilliland and Parker Kligerman in close pursuit. The race was red-flagged because of a lightning strike. It was Hill's second win of the season and eighth of his career. Nemechek was second, followed by Creed, Gilliland and Kligerman. It was the final event of the regular season for the Truck Series and the 10-driver field was set for the playoffs. It is, in order of seeding, Nemechek, Hill, Ben Rhodes, Gilliland, Creed, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar, Stewart Friesen and Chandler Smith.

HORSE RACING

Asmussen breaks record

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen broke the North American record for victories by a trainer Saturday when Stellar Tap won the fifth race on Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course. Asmussen has 9,446 victories to break the mark of set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career that ended when he was killed in a car crash in 2007 at age 72. Asmussen, 55, has trained three Horses of the Year -- Curlin, filly Rachel Alexandra, and Gun Runner. He's won the Preakness Stakes and Breeders' Cup Classic twice and the Belmont Stakes. He is 0 for 23 in the Kentucky Derby.

TENNIS

Sinner reaches finals

Jannik Sinner arrived at the Citi Open in Washington on a four-match losing streak. Now the 19-year-old from Italy is one victory from becoming the tournament's youngest champion since 2008. The fifth-seeded Sinner reached his fourth ATP final and stopped the run of 20-year-old Californian Jenson Brooksby by beating him 7-6 (2), 6-1 on Saturday at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open. The last teen to win the event was Juan Martin del Potro in 2008.

GOLF

Castle, Hou in Amateur finals

Kentucky junior Jensen Castle rallied to advance to the U.S. Women's Amateur final Saturday, beating NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 19th hole. Castle, from West Columbia, S.C., will face Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan in the 36-hole final. Hou beat Michigan State sophomore Valentina Rossi of Argentina 2 up. Two holes down after Heck won the par-4 16th with a birdie, Castle took the par-3 16th with a par and tied it with a par on the par-5 18th when Heck missed a 4-footer. After Castle made her birdie putt on the 274-yard, par-4 19th, Heck missed a 10-footer.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Taylor Montgomery turned in a 9-under 62 on Saturday and shares the lead with Peter Uihlein in the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship at the Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah. Uihlein shot a 6-under 65 for the third consecutive day. Montgomery and Uihlein stand at 18-under 195 for the tournament and are one shot better than Joshua Creel (17-under 196). Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria fired a 3-under 68 on Saturday and is at 11-under 202 for the tournament.

Forrest, Hill tied at Hero

Grant Forrest produced a brilliant 10-under-par 62 to take a share of the third-round lead with fellow Scot Calum Hill at the Hero Open in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Saturday. There has not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, but Forrest and Hill have improved the prospects after climbing to 18 under at Fairmont St Andrews. Forrest began the day seven shots behind overnight leader Lucas Bjerregaard and his chances of challenging at the top of the leaderboard looked remote following an opening bogey. But he responded with a brilliant birdie burst around the turn, which he continued on the back nine, to match the course record of 62 -- which was set by Denmark's Bjerregaard in the second round -- to set the clubhouse lead.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies trade Allen to Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks. Allen, 25, averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts. Allen has shot 42.3% overall and 38.1% from three-point range during his three-year career. Utah drafted him 21st overall out of Duke in 2018.

Oubre to sign 2-year deal

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with free agent small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. on a two-year, $26 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The deal had been contingent upon the Hornets' trade with New Orleans involving Devonte Graham going through. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal had not been finalized. A six-year NBA veteran, Oubre has also had stops in Washington, Toronto and Phoenix. Oubre played in 252 games over his first four seasons with the Wizards before being traded in 2018 to Phoenix.

Kings acquire Thompson

The Sacramento Kings acquired 10-year veteran center Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics on Saturday as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings traded guard Delon Wright to Atlanta. The Hawks sent guard Kris Dunn, forward-center Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round draft pick to Boston. Thompson averaged 7.6 points with Boston in 54 games, including 43 starts, last season. Wright averaged 10 points and 3.6 assists in 26 games with the Kings.

