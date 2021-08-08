Oil business fined $35M in N.D. spill

FARGO, N.D. -- An oil company that waited more than five months to investigate and report a 2014 pipeline spill in North Dakota that discharged more than 29 million gallons of drilling wastewater has agreed to pay more than $35 million in civil and criminal fines, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Federal officials said it's the largest inland drilling spill of produced water, a waste product of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

The spill from the 96-mile underground pipeline contaminated more than 30 miles of Missouri River tributaries as well as land and groundwater, the complaint states. It was visible in photographs taken by satellites.

The complaint against Summit Midstream Partners LLC says the data collected by the company in August 2014 showed a significant drop in the pipeline pressure, indicating a rupture. The company did not identify the leak until January 2015, after an employee walked the line.

Court documents show that Summit's construction manager sent an email to employees in October 2014 about "extreme low pressure" on the system.

The facilities engineer responded, "Not good. We may want to consider shutting it down."

Summit continued to operate the line. It eventually reported a 2.9 million gallon spill even though the leak was 10 times larger, according to the civil complaint filed against Summit.

The oil company admitted in documents that it knowingly failed to share all relevant information regarding the volume and duration of the spill and that its reports to federal and state authorities "were incomplete and misleading." The company also said it did not have proper meters installed until the beginning of 2015.