OPINION | LET'S TALK: Olympics fit for the rest of us

Hey, look. There's gold/silver/bronze-medal potential in all of us — even if we don't have long, lean figures with washboard abs, like those Olympic track runners; or bulked-up, weight-bearing bodies like those Olympic shot putters and weightlifters; or the chiseled arms of Olympic swimmers; or hind parts that look perfect in jodhpurs, like those Olympic equestrian athletes.

Those who've kept up with Let's Talk will remember the Olympics for the Rest of Us, a recurring feature with suggestions going back to the Summer Games of '92. We now continue this fine tradition, punctuating the conclusion of the year-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with another edition of:

Olympics for the Rest of Us

◼️The competition: Streamed Program Trivia

Description: Picture a Jeopardy!-type game in which athletes would have to have extensive knowledge of all streaming services, what series and movies are offered by each; whether a show debuted on network TV/cable first or was a streaming service original ... and not just which characters died, but in which episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" or "The Walking Dead." And there can be a special edition: Channels/Subchannels You Never Heard of Until You Got a Roku/Amazon Fire Stick.

Special issues for rule makers/judges: Blurred lines. Can there be any separation between cable and streamed TV? And by the way, why are there so many services/channels that are four-letter words ending in vowels?

The competition: Lockdown Baking

Description: This would be for the folk who turned to baking during the pandemic lockdowns and got so good at it, they shouldered the blame for putting lockdown pounds on themselves and/or others. Categories can include Totally New Recipes, Oldies but Goodies, This Ain't Your Mother's Apple Pie/Banana Pudding/New York Cheesecake/Tollhouse Cookies.

Special issues for rule makers/judges: Trying to keep their own weight down as they enjoy the competing creations.

◼️The competition: Arguing

Description: These games won't be restricted to political arguing this time. In a time where someone can post "the sky is blue" on social media and spark a fierce debate, this competition will include a variety of categories (mask wearing; whether bathroom tissue should travel over or under; which side one's left hand is on; the color of Bella's underwear in "Twilight" ... thanks, thoughtcatalog.com) with argument topics and arguing styles counting as much as substance.

Special issues for rule makers/judges: Needless to say, this competition would have to be heavily regulated and monitored. (Watch for "doping," as some of the silliest arguments have occurred between people who have admitted to being substance-enhanced at the time.) Also, these arguments are subject to continue long after the games, with fresh tentacles of dispute over who "really" deserved medals.

◼️The competition: Barbecuing

Description: This shouldn't just be a competition at local or regional festivals. The fine art of barbecuing should be raised to Olympic proportions, revealing such things as whether combining a cheap sauce with an expensive sauce produces the best sauce (something I heard a guy swear to years ago). Meat selfies, for those who like to show their results on social media, can be a subcategory.

Special issues for rule makers/judges: This competition could end up overlapping with the Arguing games.

◼️The competition: Hold My Beer and Watch This-ing.

Description: All the lovely things would-be Olympians think they can do while shooting the breeze with their buddies/gal pals in their backyards can be showcased in this competition. NOTE: This would not be restricted to the stereotyped residents of the American South. Such brave warriors can be found all over the map. (But hey, we'd definitely like to see competitors include the Florida man who recently tried to throw an alligator onto a roof to "teach it a lesson" and the Louisiana fella who was charged after a swim in a Bass Pro Shops aquarium last year.)

Special issues for rule makers/judges: The Darwin Awards may inadvertently follow.

◼️The competition: Minivan Racing

Description: Saw an article that says they're making a comeback. So to heck with stock cars, fancy European race cars and such: Let's take minivans and put them in an Indy 500-type environment!

Special issues for rule makers/judges: Deciding whether to make it a course with real or contrived stops ... grocery store; school; soccer/football/cheerleader practice.

◼️The competition: Saying No

Description: Games open to those who, by nature of their profession or work ethic, have been spread so thin by beggars and demand makers that they've had to learn to say no to take back their lives and their hijacked time.

Special issues for rule makers/judges: Deciding how elaborate/lame the "no" excuse given can be. Whether to give extra points for being honest — "I need a rest/mental health day that day"; "I don't like you," etc. How many extra points to give for bravely not giving an excuse at all — "but thank you for the invitation."

