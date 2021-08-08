100 years ago

Aug. 8, 1921

• William Pogue, aged 13, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Pogue, 1216 Main Street, was fatally injured at 5 o'clock yesterday afternoon at Seventh and Louisiana streets, when he was thrown from a Ford Speedster, driven by his elder brother, Homer Pogue. The body was removed to his home in a Healey & Roth ambulance and later taken to the City hospital, where he died at 8 o'clock last night.

50 years ago

Aug. 8, 1971

• Arkansas-born Johnny Cash, one of the top country-western performers in the nation, will present one concert at 2:30 p.m. October 3 to headline the array of entertainers appearing at the 1971 Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show, it was announced Saturday. The Fair dates are October 1-10 at the Livestock Showgrounds and Coliseum on West Roosevelt Road. Cash will be joined by his wife, June Carter, also a recording artist and performer, and the Carter Family, consisting of Mrs. Cash, her sisters Helen and Anita and "Mother Maybelle." Singer Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers will also perform.

25 years ago

Aug. 8, 1996

• The latest round of route cuts at Amtrak will leave Arkansas with no passenger train service after Nov. 10, according to internal Amtrak documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. An Amtrak official wouldn't confirm or deny the cuts. A report detailing route cuts is expected to be made public today by the National Railroad Passenger Corp. in Washington, which runs Amtrak. The internal Amtrak memorandum shows that the Texas Eagle, which runs from Chicago to San Antonio through Arkansas, and two other passenger trains will be cut as Amtrak copes with an expected $50 million cut in federal funds for the 1997 fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

10 years ago

Aug. 8, 2011

• The fastest mammal on earth is coming to the Little Rock Zoo at what it would consider a snail's pace, but zoo officials consider right on track. The zoo anticipates opening a cheetah exhibit in March 2012. The exhibit will be about 1 acre and will cost about $700,000, with $300,000 donated by the Laura P. Nichols Foundation and $400,000 from the 2009 refinancing of city bonds, said Susan Altrui, a spokesman for the zoo. The Nichols Foundation, which was created to benefit animal welfare, donated the same amount for the penguin exhibit that opened in early March. Construction on the cheetah enclosure began in late March, said Mike Blakely, the zoo's director.