OUR TOWN Little Rock notebook

Library suspends

movie screenings

The Central Arkansas Library System has suspended plans to resume programming at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock's River Market district downtown this month because of rising covid-19 cases.

Film screenings will be rescheduled "when it is safer for large groups to gather in enclosed spaces," according to a news release issued Tuesday.

A two-night appearance by the WellRED Comedy Tour that had been scheduled for Aug. 27-28 will be rescheduled for next spring, according to the release.

Ticket-holders will be automatically refunded, according to the library system.

U.S. funds update

on board agenda

The Little Rock Board of Directors is to hear an update on the American Rescue Plan Act, as well, as a discussion of homelessness, housing, infrastructure and sewer issues during a policy meeting Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.

On Tuesday, city board members adopted a symbolic resolution expressing their intention to use roughly 60% of the first half of an expected $37.7 million in federal aid from the covid-19 rescue package.

Little Rock received the initial tranche of money, or nearly $19 million, in May.

Initiatives in the resolution included bonus pay for certain eligible city employees, information technology infrastructure work and the acquisition of equipment for the Fire Department, including a new aerial truck.

On Tuesday of this week, board members are scheduled to hear a first-quarter financial report from the city's finance director, Sara Lenehan, during a session to set the agenda for the Aug. 17 formal meeting.