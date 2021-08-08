OUR TOWN North Little Rock notebook

Gardens program

seeks applications

North Little Rock announced that it will accept applications for its Community Gardens Program.

The program allows people to receive funds for gardening tools for urban farms and gardens. The Community Gardens Program, funded through taxpayer dollars, volunteers and nonprofits has been allocated $55,000.

Community groups, faith-based organizations and schools may request up to $5,000 in gardening supplies for each season.

Applications for the program must be emailed to nlrneighborhoodserv@nlr.ar.gov and asawyer@nlr.ar.gov by Aug. 15.

Reopening slated

at Argenta theater

Argenta Community Theater will hold its grand-reopening at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the Argenta Plaza at 510 Main St.

The theater was shut down for much of the pandemic. Its first show since reopening, "Pippen," will debut Aug. 18, with performances continuing until Aug. 28.

People looking to attend the reopening celebration are encouraged to dress in "snappy casual" clothes and will be encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

A reception for sponsors and VIP ticket-holders will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, just before the celebrations, on the Sky Deck of First Orion Corp, which is adjacent to Argenta Plaza.